Starfield Website Offers Players A History Lesson

Bethesda continues to market the history of Starfield on Twitter.

Starfield has quickly become one of the biggest and most anticipated video games set to launch into the marketplace this year. This is the first new RPG for Bethesda in quite a few years, and it will be an exclusive for Microsoft. So while fans are counting down the days for this new RPG epic to land in the marketplace, you could get a bit more insight into the history of Starfield. If you head over to the official Starfield portal from the Bethesda website, you’ll see Starfield’s story so far.

It’s quite a lengthy interactive storyline that you can follow. It starts all the way back to 2050, which marks the first year that Humans have arrived on Mars. But we also learned in this game history we see humanity start to colonize space in 2100. From there, you can learn when the United Colonies were established, the foundation of New Atlantis, which marks the official capital city of the United Colonies, along with what sparked the great wars that take place not long before the campaign of our storyline begins. You’ll find that this is a lengthy interactive embed on the website that you can scroll through and get little factoids about the game’s universe, important events, and even specific characters.

Of course, you’ll have some time to review the entire history Bethesda has published on its website. Starfield is not set to launch into the marketplace until next month. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Starfield, in general, then we can offer some insight. This game is set to be an action RPG, much like Bethesda’s previous franchise releases like The Elder Scrolls or Fallout. Here, we’re tossed into the distant future where humanity has colonized space. You’ll create a character and become a member of the Constellation. Basically, you’re a space explorer who will venture out into the unknown, meet with those in need, and freely explore the various planets you can land on.

Starfield The Story So Far…

2050 Humans first arrive on Mars. By 2100, humans are living in space.

2156 Humans arrive in Alpha Centauri 4.37 light years away from Earth.

2159 The United Colonies are established.

2160 New Atlantis is founded and becomes the official capital city of the United Colonies in 2161.

2167 Cheyenne is settled by Solomon Coe, who founds its first settlement, Akila City.

2188 Coe invites Volii to join Cheyenne in a new alliance – The Freestar Collective. The Freestar Collective is Official Formed in 2189.

2194 The United Colonies positions the star station called the Clinic in Orbit around Deepala in the Narion system. The unaffiliated people of the Narion system see this as a UC attempt to expand their borders and demand the UC remove the Clinic. When the UC refuses, the people of Narion vote to join the Freestar Collective, who mobilize to protect the system in 2195.

2196 In response to Freestar mobilization, the UC moves a fleet into the Narion system and Freestar responds in kind. The Narion war begins.

2216 The Narion War drags on a public sentiment sours. Finally, the Treaty of Narion is signed by the UC and Freestar Collective in 2216, ending the conflict. The term “Settled Systems” is formalized in the treaty.

2221 The Freestar Rangers are founded as an elite protective and investigative force dedicated to serving all citizens of the Freestar Collective.

2275 Constellation is formed by Sebastian Banks. Original members include Chloe Bao, accomplished physicist; AJA Mamasa, the youngest member and Sebastian’s protégé; Darius Andris, botanist and specialist in xenoflora; Bernadette Laurent, wealthy heiress and adventurer; Everado Gil, former smuggler, and Kadri Toma, biologist and physician. The Lodge is built in New Atlantis, to serve the needs and people of Constellation for generations to come.

2305 Barret joins Constellation

2307 The Freestar Collective begins farming on the planet of Vesta in the Lunara systems. By 2308 the Untied Colonies claims that by establishing a colony in a fourth star system, the Freestar Collective has violated the Treaty Narion. Diplomatic talk breaks down and the UC lays siege to Vesta, killing anyone who stayed behind or was brought in to defend it. The Colony War official begins.

2310 Constellation comes into possession of their first Artifact and tucks it away the Constellation archives.

2311 After several years of conflict, the Colony War effectively comes to an end with the Battle of Cheyenne as flotilla of Civilian and military Freestar Collective ships takes down the major ships of the UC Navy using hit-and-run tactics.

2315 The UC Vanguard is founded as part of a UC response to the Freestar Collective’s use of civilians ships during the Colony War. The Vanguard is the UC’s own civilian nacy, relying on civilians using their own ships, who pledged to protect the United Colonies and its interests. The ultimate rewards for the service: citizenship in the United Colonies.

2319 Sarah Morgan becomes the youngest head of the UC Navigator Corps, through it’s a short-lived position as the division is shut down in 2320. Cast adrift, but still eager to put her training to good use, Morgan joins Constellation.

2321 Walter Stroud – co-owner of Stroud-Ecklund, one of the Settled Systems’ premier starship manufacturers – joins Constellation and becomes its primary financial backer.

2322 Former Crimson Fleet pirate Vladimir Sall joins Constellation.

2325 Sara Morgan becomes acting Chair of Constellation.

2325 Theologian Matteo Khatri joins Constellation.

2326 Barret fins the original Artifact in the Constellation archives and knows it must be special.

2326 After months of correspondence with Sarah Morgan, graduate student and gifted scientist Noel is invited to join Constellation.

2327 Freestar Rangers Sam Coe and his daughter Cora join Constellation.

2328 Andreja joins Constellation.

2328 Barrett convinces Constellation to purchase Starstation L-868 and modify it to become a deep space scanner, nicknamed “The Eye.”

This game has quite a strong and vocal fan base as well. In fact, Bethesda’s Pete Hines had to calm some fans concerned over this game’s marketing strategy. But currently, Starfield is still set to launch into the marketplace on September 6, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for the upcoming RPG in the video we have embedded below.