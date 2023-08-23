Is ​​​​​​Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon Open World?

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is finally on the horizon, but have FromSoftware went and made another sprawling open world?

Open-world games have been all the rage for decades. Sure, the formula has improved with time, but gamers have been experiencing vast open landscapes for so long now that it’s hard to accept when a game lacks that bit of spice. This is especially true with ‘Triple A’ games, and Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is not immune to this expectation.

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon releases August 25, 2023, which means, as of writing, it’s almost upon us. FromSoftware only recently became known for their open worlds (thanks to the meteoric success of Elden Ring), so players know if their latest game follows suit. We are going to break that down.

Does Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon Have An Open World

Let’s get this out of the way now: no, Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is not open world. This goes for both single-player and multiplayer. Instead of a large world to get lost in, Armored Core offers a series of missions set in dedicated areas. What you do in these areas is where things get interesting.

Whilst not an open world, these zones are large and free to explore and do battle in. Sure, you can’t explore the entire world end-to-end, but you can experience small pieces of that world cut up across the game’s many, many missions.

Does this make the game worse? No, we don’t think so. The more refined nature of Armored Core can lead to more tailored experiences that are far more difficult to pull off in an open world. It also allows for a smoother experience in terms of pick and play, both online and off.

Don’t take our word for it either. In an interview with Inverse, director Masaru Yamamura considered the possibility of an open world.

“Open world was considered, not just in the sense of do we make this open world or not? It was a case of what kind of game it should be, and what we wanted to focus on in terms of what makes Armored Core what it is,”

This decision will surely please fans of the series and newcomers will get a kick out of the mission-based structure.

That’s all we have on Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon. Be sure to check out our other content for more Armored Core lists, guides, news, and walkthroughs.