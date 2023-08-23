Will ​​​​​​Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon Come To Switch?

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is one of the biggest games of the year, but is it making the journey to Nintendo's handheld?

FromSoftware has gone from a developer of cult classics to a creator of genres. Ever since the dawn of Demon’s Souls, FromSoftware has become a household name, and everything they put their name on since has garnered universal critical and public praise. Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is shaping up to continue that trend.

The thing is, FromSoftware hasn’t been very kind to Nintendo fans. There hasn’t been a mainline release on the handheld since Dark Souls Remastered, and even then, that port wasn’t great. Fans of the studio are dying to know if Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is coming to Switch.

Is Armored Core VI Coming To Switch?

Sadly, the answer is a resounding and disappointing no. Of course, this isn’t hugely surprising considering the lack of support in the past. This is very likely down to the Switch and its ageing hardware not being able to handle the games FromSoftware wants to make.

Looking at the technical specifications for Armored Core, this thing is eerily similar to Elden Ring. As much as we love Nintendo’s dinky handheld, Elden Ring was never going to fly. It doesn’t help either that this is the same engine Sekiro was built on, and you better believe that game didn’t make it over either.

We can keep going back and time and time again, games haven’t hit Switch. It’s a sad reality that the Switch is not pulling its weight, and as this generation heats up, fewer and fewer ‘Triple A’ titles will make the transition. It’s likely very safe to say Switch will never get a port of Armored Core, although if that changes, we will be sure to update this article.

That being said, plenty of other platforms are getting Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon. Namely PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and even Steam Deck. This gives players plenty of other options when it comes to playing the game – heck you can even play it handheld if you have the chunky beast from Valve.

That’s all we have on Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon. Be sure to check out our other content for more Armored Core lists, guides, news, and walkthroughs.