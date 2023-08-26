Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Destroy Artillery Installations Walkthrough | Mission 2 Guide

After completing the first mission in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, players are introduced to the Sortie menu in their Garage where they can find the “Missions” tab. This is where missions for the game’s main story will appear. These missions have a large range and variety between them. Some are just a few minutes long and can be as simple as eliminating a single enemy while others can be long with multi-step objectives. One of the two missions that appear on the Sortie “Missions” tab after completing Mission 1: Illegal Entry is called Destroy Artillery Installations and the mission is as straightforward as the name suggests. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 2: Destroy Artillery Installations for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Destroy Artillery Installations Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

With Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon having AC builds and the way the player customizes their mechs being such an integral part of its gameplay, players should make sure that they are going into each mission with the weapons, armor, and parts needed to succeed. Fortunately, Mission 2: Destroy Artillery Installations is still very early in the game and is the first mission that the game even gives players the chance to change their AC. Because of this, the options of what can be equipped and changed are minimal and this mission can be easily completed with a default AC.

Mission 2: Destroy Artillery Installations brings players back to the contaminated city of Mission 1 on a contract for the corporation known as Balam Industries. This briefing tells Raven that the Rubicon Liberation Front, a group of Rubiconians that aim to fight off the corporations that have come to their planet to drain its resource of Coral, has set up a series of turrets at the old destroyed city. The mission is to return to the city and destroy these installations, just as the name says. In addition, players will be paid additional Credits for eliminating the MT enemies that guard the area, so make sure to engage and destroy as many enemies as possible here to get an even bigger payday.

There are a total of 3 groups of turrets, one with 2 turrets, another with 3 turrets, and the final one has a total of 4 turrets. At the starting point of the mission, go through a small, destroyed forest to reach the wall of the city. Once at the city, Handle Walter will give the player two blue markers for the Artillery Installations. Going to the left marker will bring the player to a landing pad on the roof of one of the many buildings with two targets sitting next to it. The Artillery Installations have armor protecting their front where their cannons are facing, so utilize the Boost capabilities of the AC to get behind the turret and shoot it in the back.

With these two turrets destroyed, head back to the entrance of the city and go to the right. Along the right wall of the city, players can find the trio of Artillery guarding the city’s exterior. Two of these turrets are found right on the wall while the other is on top of a nearby rooftop.

Once these two objectives are completed, Handler Walter will mark one final Installation found deeper in the city. There are 4 turrets found across multiple rooftops. Destroy these turrets just as you did with the other two groups and Mission 2: Destroy Artillery Installations will be completed!

There are no collectibles in Mission 2: Destroy Artillery Installations.

MISSION REWARDS:

100,000 Credits (COAM)

Bonus Credit Pay depending on the number of MTs destroyed

This concludes the guide for Mission 2: Destroy Artillery Installations. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 3: Grid 135 Cleanup Walkthrough. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.