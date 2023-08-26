Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Grid 135 Cleanup Walkthrough | Mission 3 Guide

After completing Mission 1: Illegal Entry of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, players are introduced to the Garage which includes the Sortie menu. This is where players can find the “Missions” tab, where they can pick the missions to complete in the game’s main story. The first time players go into the menu, there are two missions that they play in whichever order they want. These missions are Mission 2: Destroy Artillery Installations along with the mission this guide is for, Mission 3: Grid 135 Cleanup. Returning to an area that we have already visited, players are tasked with clearing out a group of combatants that have set up a key position for Arquebus Group. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 3: Grid 135 Cleanup for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Grid 135 Cleanup Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

With Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon having AC builds and the way the player customizes their mechs being such an integral part of its gameplay, players should make sure that they are going into each mission with the weapons, armor, and parts needed to succeed. Fortunately, Mission 3: Grid 135 Cleanup is still very early in the game and is the first mission that the game even gives players the chance to change their AC. Because of this, the options of what can be equipped and changed are minimal and this mission can be easily completed with a default AC.

This mission is extremely straightforward and is likely to be one of the quickest and easiest missions in the entire game. The Arquebus Group reaches out to mercenaries to travel to Grid 135 and eliminate the Dafeng MT Squad, owned by the Balam company.

Players return to Grid 135, the area that they crash-land into during the opening cutscene. This mission sees players starting at the catapult and working back through the mission to the wide docking area where players got their first taste of combat during the game’s tutorial.

The mission will take the player in a circle around the room. Upon entering the area, there will be a few flying drones as well as some basic Shield-wielding MT units on the track to the left of the central area. Follow this left track to the opposite end of the room, destroying any enemy with the red rectangle above their red that reds “TGT.” Once all of the targets on the left track are destroyed, head back to the middle to find a few more MTs. Destroy them, jump across to the right track, and continue the process of eliminating all the enemies.

Handler Walter will contact the player when there are just a few more enemies to notify you that there are reinforcements on the way. After the right track is cleared, return to the entrance you came from to battle the last group of MTs and drones. Once this final wave of enemies is defeated, Mission 3: Grid 135 Cleanup will be completed!

There are no collectibles in Mission 3: Grid 135 Cleanup.

MISSION REWARDS:

68,000 Credits (COAM)

LOGHUNT: The ability to collect Combat Log Collectibles

This concludes the guide for Mission 3: Grid 135 Cleanup. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 4: Destroy the Transport Helicopters Walkthrough. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.