Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Destroy the Transport Helicopters Walkthrough | Mission 4 Guide

Having weathered the early encounters of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, players should now have a grasp on the missions and structure of FromSoftware’s new mecha title. After completing both Mission 2: Destroy Artillery Installations and Mission 3: Grid 135 Cleanup, players will be able to access Mission 4: Destroy the Transport Helicopters. This mission not only sees the Rubicon Liberation Front once again put in the player’s crosshairs but also introduces a new collectible that will be present throughout the rest of the game. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 4: Destroy the Transport Helicopters for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Destroy the Transport Helicopters Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

With Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon having AC builds and the way the player customizes their mechs being such an integral part of its gameplay, players should make sure that they are going into each mission with the weapons, armor, and parts needed to succeed. Since we are still early in the game and it is mostly simple grunt enemies in this level, a definitive build isn’t really necessary. I do suggest having a melee weapon such as the HI-32: BU-TT/A pulse blade along with a decent amount of ranged options as there is a tougher-than-average enemy here that players will want to defeat if they want to get a certain collectible.

The Balam corporation has once again reached out to Handler Walter, specifically asking for you to aid them after your previous contract with them, Mission 2: Destroy Artillery, was so successful. This time, you are tasked with destroying a series of Transport Helicopters being used by the Rubicon Liberation Front, a group of freedom fighters.

From the start of the mission, players will need to jump down from their platform and go to the right to find the first Transport Helicopter, surrounded by a few enemy MTs. Once the area is cleared out, head to the second blue marker that is towards the wall in the direction that the Transport Helicopter was facing. Clear out the surrounding area and destroy the two parked Helicopters at the base of the cliffside.

Once these targets are destroyed, scale the cliff wall to reach another landing zone with 4 more Transport Helicopters. There are several enemies up here as well, along with a highly dangerous BAWS Tetrapod that Handler Walter tells you to avoid. This enemy does carry a collectible, so we will cover how to fight against it but players that just want to complete the mission can just go over to the 4 Helicopters and destroy them like the previous ones. Once these Transport Helicopters are destroyed, the mission will be completed!

The BAWS Tetrapod is the one and only collectible at this level. This is the first Combat Log that players will come across in the game with the LOGHUNT system being introduced after completing the previous two missions. This tetrapod does not need to be destroyed to complete the mission, but players will want to defeat it if they want to get the Combat Log Collector Achievement and the rewards that come with these logs.

The Tetrapod comes with three basic weapons: a shotgun, an energy sword, and a railgun. These will cover all of the ranges of engagements so the best way to combat the enemy is to bait out moves that you can confidently dodge and use the opportunity to punish. The shotgun will cover both close and medium ranges while the railgun will try and snipe faraway players. The sword will be used mostly for close engagements, but the attack does cover a good distance so it might sometimes be used to get in close to a player that is sitting at a certain range.

The railgun will notify the player that an attack is coming with a sound cue and a flashing square around the weapon just before it fires, so players can definitely stick to a distance, taking shots from range until the railgun fires and then moving in for a powerful melee attack. Players can also stick very close and dodge the sword attacks and punish with a shotgun of their own or use their own sword. The key here is to fill the ACS stagger meter and then unload with all of your weaponry since this enemy takes a massive amount of Direct Hit damage. Once the enemy is defeated, players will receive the Silver-Tier Combat Log and it will be added to their collection of logs at the end of the mission.

MISSION REWARDS:

80,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 4: Destroy the Transport Helicopters. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 5: Destroy the Tester AC Walkthrough. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.