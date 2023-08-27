Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Destroy the Tester AC Walkthrough | Mission 5 Guide

While there have been a few fearsome and difficult challenges so far in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Mission 6: Destroy the Tester AC is the first time that players will see true pilot vs. pilot action. Being made available after the completion of both Mission 2: Destroy Artillery Installations and Mission 3: Grid 135 Cleanup alongside Mission 4: Destroy the Transport Helicopters, this mission is very short and consists of only a single encounter but this encounter is the first battle that the player will face against another AC pilot. Despite being a rookie, this enemy will truly put the player through the ringer. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 5: Destroy the Tester AC for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Stay up to date on all of Gameranx’s guides by checking out our Guide Index for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

More Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Guides:

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Change Weapons, Colors, and More | AC Customization Explained | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Can You Get More Repair Kits? | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat the HC Helicopter Boss Fight

Destroy the Tester AC Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

With Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon having AC builds and the way the player customizes their mechs being such an integral part of its gameplay, players should make sure that they are going into each mission with the weapons, armor, and parts needed to succeed. While this is an encounter that provides a bit more challenge than the average grunt, there still isn’t much need for a thoroughly thought-out build for this battle. I do highly recommend a melee weapon such as the HI-32: BU-TT/A pulse blade since it does great damage to both the AC and its ACS stagger meter. Any kind of rocket launcher, especially one with good tracking, will work well with your blade along with any sort of gun to keep up damage when distance is put between you and the AC.

When looking at the Body parts of the AC, having a decent amount of AP and damage reduction should be considered, but given how fast both the enemy AC is and how quick their attacks are, an AC that focuses on speed might be key.

Balam Industries’ Dafeng group is preparing to ship a powerful AC unit similar to the one that Raven uses. This is something that Arquebus Group cannot allow to happen. As previously said, this mission is just a single battle against a Student AC Pilot who is manning the Tester AC on behalf of Balam. The Tester AC uses the HI-32: BU-TT/A pulse blade, an MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR Burst Assault Rifle, and a BML-G3/PO4ACT-01 Active Homing Missile Launcher. This means players will need to contend with heavy-tracking missiles as well as volleys of bullets from their rifle.

While dangerous, the best strategy here is to stay close and use your pulse blade to do heavy damage to the ACS of the Student Pilot. This will draw out his own pulse blade attacks, but a quick AC should be able to dodge his attacks. While dodging, cover escape with some missile barrages to do some damage while avoiding damage. When you get separated from the enemy AC, use your own gun to keep pressure on their ACS.

Eventually, the enemy will become staggered. Use this time to unleash all of your weaponry on them for massive Direct Hit damage. Repeat this process and you should be able to overwhelm the Student AC Pilot and quickly defeat them. When the Tester AC is destroyed, the mission will be completed.

In addition to being the boss, the Dafeng Student Pilot will also drop a Silver Combat Log collectible, meaning it is impossible to miss this log.

MISSION REWARDS:

95,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 5: Destroy the Tester AC. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 6: Attack the Dam Complex Walkthrough. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.