Fortnite: How to Alert a Security Camera

The wait is finally over, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is now live. This season is all about heists which are now the Last Resort to survival. There are brand new points of interest to explore, a fresh set of reality augments to add to your loadout, as well as the debut of Forecast Towers. Fitting in nicely with the theme are various heist related challenges to complete. One of these Fortnite quests asks you to alert a security camera and we’ll show you how to get the challenge ticked off your list.

The main areas you’ll find security cameras in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 are at the three new points of interest which are Sanguine Suites, Eclipsed Estate, and Relentless Retreat. The cameras, along with laser grids, turrets, and guards, are protecting the bases and all the valuable loot inside.

Smile, you’re on camera!

To alert a security camera in Fortnite all you have to do is walk in front of the yellow beam of light that the camera omits, showing its field of view. As soon as you alert the camera, the light will turn red and your position will be marked for nearby enemies and NPC guards to see. Also, an alarm will go off, so you’ll have to be aware of your surroundings as Low Card NPCs will begin closing in on you.

Once you’ve alerted a security camera, you’ll be awarded 25,000 XP. Completing challenges is one of the best ways to level up, earn battle stars, and progress through the battle pass.

If you want to remain undetected from the cameras, you can always destroy them. If you spot a camera, make sure you stay out of its field of view, take out a weapon, and shoot it. The camera will be removed from the match for good and you’ll be able to move around freely.

That’s all there is to know about security cameras in Fortnite and how to destroy them.