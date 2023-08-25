Fortnite: All New Weapons | Chapter 4 Season 4

The wait is over as Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is now live and heist is the Last Resort to survival. There are three fresh points of interest to explore, brand new reality augments to roll, and a whole lot of guards trying to stop you in your tracks. As always, a new season means a shake up to the loot pool and this time, six new weapons have joined the island. Below, we have all the details about the latest weapons in Chapter 4 Season 4.

With these weapons in your inventory, the enemy will know you mean business. Their versatile nature means you’ll be able to take advantage of them in various situations to either take out your opponents, flee an unfavourable situation, or get a much-needed pick me up.

More Fortnite guides:

Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 4 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Check Your Stats on Discord | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation | Fortnite: Where to Find the Bender NPC | Location Guide | Fortnite: How to get a Free Elder Scrolls Online Back Bling | Fortnite: Where to Find the Big Bush Bomb and How to Use it | Fortnite: How to Pet Wolves and Boars | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to fly 100 Meters in the Air Using a Vehicle | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to fall 5 Stories or More Without Taking Damage | Challenge Guide |

Out with the old, in with the new

Here are all the weapons making their debut in Chapter 4 Season 4, along with their descriptions:

Rocket Ram: “When you’re entering a base, you can either take the stealthy route… or come flying with the Rocket Ram. When it’s time to escape the base, use the Rocket Ram if there’s no car around.”

Infiltrator Pump Shotgun, Scoped Burst SMG and Twin Mag Assault Rifle: “Once inside the base, break out the Infiltrator Pump Shotgun, the Scoped Burst SMG, or the Twin Mag Assault Rifle. The Twin Mag Assault Rifle has a flippable magazine that allows for a faster reload every other reload.”

Business Turret: “Want a weapon that’s a little more hands-off? Take hold of a Business Turret: a turret that looks like a briefcase while it’s in your hand, but transforms once thrown. The Business Turret will automatically lock onto nearby enemies and fire, so all you have to worry about is the placement!”

Heist Bags: “In a base unprepared? Look for Heist Bags: duffle bags stuffed with heisting gear! Heist Bags come in handy for the empty-handed.”

The new Fortnite weapons are definitely suited to the heist theme and are likely to be extremely powerful in the right hands. As the season progresses, we can expect Epic Games to introduce even more weapons to the game, either from the vault, or more recently developed additions.