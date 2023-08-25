PlayStation Deal Agreement Allows Call of Duty Games On PS Plus

When it comes to Call of Duty, the game franchise has been in the headlines quite a bit this year. But it didn’t have to do with any specific video game installment. Instead, the focus lately had been on the franchise as a whole. If you have been following the video game industry this year, you know that Microsoft has been pushing to get its hands on Activision Blizzard. The company was given a massive bid, and the only thing stopping this acquisition from going through was the regulators. Fortunately, we know Call of Duty won’t be leaving the PlayStation platform anytime soon, regardless if Microsoft gets the green light.

Right now, the battle to acquire this Activision Blizzard company remains awaiting a decision from the CMA. However, just recently, Sony opted to sign a contract deal with Microsoft finally. With so much concern over the future of Call of Duty titles, Microsoft started to make updrafts to ensure the franchise would remain on competitor platforms. The company stressed that they were not looking to make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive. As a result, contracts were written up and signed by various competitor platforms like Valve with their Steam digital storefront on PC, along with even Nintendo.

Small detail that I may have just missed earlier, but Microsoft says the 10-year Call of Duty deal they signed with Sony in July was the deal they offered Sony last December. pic.twitter.com/CrkFukkY6f — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) August 25, 2023

These contracts would ensure that for at least ten years after the official purchase of Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty games would be available on their various platforms. The only company that opted out of signing these contracts was Sony. That finally changed with Sony agreeing to the deal. But today, we’re finding out, thanks to a tweet from Stephen Totilo, that the Call of Duty games could land on their various services like PlayStation Plus. That might be a big deal as it means you’ll find Call of Duty on both Xbox Game Pass and the Sony PlayStation Plus. There wouldn’t be any exclusive deals or limited releases either, so no particular platform is going to get a headstart with the latest Call of Duty games.

But again, this all comes down to the CMA giving Microsoft the official okay to purchase Activision Blizzard. Initially, this regulator shot the idea of Microsoft acquiring this company down. Now, it looks like they are opening up discussions once again. In other news, Call of Duty fans are getting ready for the next mainline installment. During Gamescom ONL, we got a better look into the gameplay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. If you missed out on the official footage reveal, you can check it out right here.