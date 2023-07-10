Fortnite: How to Fall 5 Stories or More Without Taking Damage | Challenge Guide

We are now half way through Chapter 4 Season 3. As a result, the Purradise Meowscles secret skin has become available and is ready and waiting to be unlocked. One of the challenges you need to complete to get your hands on this skin requires you to fall 5 stories or more without taking damage in a Fortnite match.

To get the Purradise Meowscles skin and matching cosmetics, you must own the Chapter 4 Season 3 battle pass. The rewards available on the first page are the Purradise Meowscles Loading Screen, Calico-Conut Back Bling, Calico Holiday Weapon Wrap, Purradise Vibes Music Track, Self Reflexing Emote, and the Purradise Meowscles skin. The second page contains the Clawesome Meowscles Loading Screen, Coconut Banner Icon, Beach Breezer Glider Style, Purradise Pattern Weapon Wrap, Dune Scooper Pickaxe Style, and the Clawesome Meowscles variant skin.

How to fall 5 stories or more without taking damage in Fortnite

There are many ways you can complete this challenge, but your best bet is to visit Mega City or the Jungle Biome.

In Mega City, you can use the Grind Rails and various Air Vents to propel yourself 5 stories or more and hit the ground without taking any fall damage. At the Jungle Biome, you’ll find Grind Vines and Hop Flowers to launch yourself from.

In addition, if you manage to roll the Soaring Sprints Reality Augment, you can sprint and jump from high ground anywhere on the map to fall from the required height without hitting your health.

Once you’ve fallen 5 stories or more without taking any damage, the Fortnite challenge will be marked as complete. You’ll then be one step closer to getting your hands on the Purradise Meowscles skin.