Fortnite: How to Flip a Vehicle | Challenge Guide

We are now half way through Chapter 4 Season 3. As a result, the Purradise Meowscles secret skin has become available and is ready and waiting to be unlocked. One of the challenges you need to complete to get your hands on this skin requires you to flip a vehicle while in a Fortnite match.

To get the Purradise Meowscles skin and matching cosmetics, you must own the battle pass. The rewards available on the first page are the Purradise Meowscles Loading Screen, Calico-Conut Back Bling, Calico Holiday Weapon Wrap, Purradise Vibes Music Track, Self Reflexing Emote, and the Purradise Meowscles skin. The second page contains the Clawesome Meowscles Loading Screen, Coconut Banner Icon, Beach Breezer Glider Style, Purradise Pattern Weapon Wrap, Dune Scooper Pickaxe Style, and the Clawesome Meowscles variant skin.

How to flip a vehicle in Fortnite

The first step is to track down a vehicle. These can be found at most points of interest, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble. Once you’ve secured yourself a vehicle, you can drive it off a small cliff or build yourself a ramp to drive up, anything that will see you fall from a height. Your car should then flip over due to the impact of the fall.

When your vehicle has flipped, all you have to do is approach it and you’ll be prompted to flip it. At the press of a button, your vehicle will be ready to use again and the challenge will be marked as complete.

Now you know how to flip a vehicle in Fortnite, you’ll be one step closer to unlocking the cosmetics associated with the aforementioned Purradise Quests.