The NBA Got An Early Look At Call of Duty 2023

Activision is rumored to reveal Call of Duty 2023 next month, but there are some eager fans who already got a look at the game early.

As reported by Insider Gaming, Activision gave NBA players an early look at Call of Duty 2023, just for them. This happened in the ongoing NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Activision gave players the privilege, and in fact it might be part of their promotion, as the players often share small details about the games when they do this. For the moment we haven’t heard anything from them, but Activision must be confident in the game enough if they went ahead with this preview.

There’s been some concern from fans about what exactly Call of Duty 2023 is going to be, and they may be right to be concerned. The big rumor going around is that this was originally intended to be DLC for last year’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Activision then decided to spin it off into its own game.

The big worry among fans is that this may have been a last minute decision on the part of Activision, who was facing the end of their current contract with Sony. Activision and Microsoft have also been facing regulators with the hope that they could get their planned merger/acquisition approved.

So it does make sense that their July 18 deadline for the acquisition was scheduled before the official Call of Duty 2023 reveal this coming August 1, 2023.

That gives the companies sufficient time to move around whatever plans they had in mind to move forward, with either the two companies merging, or continuing to act as separate companies. It’s likely that they will be moving forward acting as the latter in case circumstances force them to delay the merger, but with a remaining opportunity to close it even then.

As you can see, the delay in allowing the Microsoft – Activision deal has had far reaching consequences for both companies, that goes beyond their actual lobbying and working with regulators.

These companies have had to make preparations to come together, but at this moment there remains a possibility that the deal won’t go through at all. That will force both companies to make certain choices, that will definitely deviate from whatever they are doing right now.

All of this obviously doesn’t exactly benefit gamers either, so its really imperative, not just for both companies, but the industry, that they settle the competition issues they face and complete the merger.