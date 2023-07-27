Fortnite: Where to Find the Bender NPC | Location Guide

In the latest Fortnite patch, Epic Games has introduced a Futurama crossover to the island. This has seen an update to the loot pool, a whole host of Futurama cosmetics added to the store, and Bender has joined the island as an NPC. If you want to pay Bender a visit in Fortnite, we’ve explained his location and marked it on a handy map.

Bender spawns in the same spot every match, so once you know where he resides, you’ll be able to visit him as many time as you’d like. He is at a popular point of interest, so you’ll have to make sure you’re prepared for some opposition.

Bender’s location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Futurama’s Bender NPC spawns to the south of the Mega City point of interest, near the large body water. You can interact with Bender and purchase Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun for 600 gold bars, or you can hire him to join your team and fight alongside you for 200 gold.

If you want to look just like the Bender NPC, you can purchase the skin from the in-game store. Bender’s bundle is priced at 1,500 V-Bucks and comes with an alternate style, as well as the matching Ben Rodríguez Backbling.

That’s all you need to know about tracking down Bender on the Fortnite island.