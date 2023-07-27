Fortnite: How to get Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun

The latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 update has introduced a crossover with Futurama. This has seen an array of Futurama skins and cosmetics added to the store and Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun has made its debut on the Fortnite island. If you want to try out the weapon for yourself, we’ve got all the details, below.

The Futurama-themed weapon can be compared to the Kymera Raygun that made its debut all the way back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun is currently in high demand and understandably so.

How to get Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun in Fortnite

You can find Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun as floor loot, or you can purchase it from the Bender NPC who can be found towards the south of Mega City. Since Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun is a mythic weapon, you’ll have to give up 600 gold bars to get your hands on it.

The power of the Raygun shouldn’t be underestimated. You can fire an infinite supply of plasma at your opponents and enemy builds, but there is a cooldown period when the weapon overheats. Its high accuracy makes it effective in medium and long range battles.

That’s all you need to know about how to obtain Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun in Fortnite. We’ll keep you updated if there are any more loot pool changes as the season continues to progress.