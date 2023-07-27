Rockstar Games Might Have Just Teased Red Dead Redemption Remaster

Fans have been waiting on a remake or remastered edition of Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar Games delivered Red Dead Redemption 2 into the marketplace back in 2018, and it was a massive hit. Best of all, this game acted as a prequel to Red Dead Redemption, which means you didn’t have to play the first installment to jump right into the latest game release. However, since wrapping up that campaign, fans were limited to how they could return and enjoy the first Red Dead Redemption. That sparked plenty of speculation that perhaps Rockstar Games was interested in bringing out a remastered edition for modern platforms along with the PC.

Rumors and speculation fueled the fire, and we’re still waiting for Rockstar Games to make an official announcement. However, a new tweet from Tez2, an account mostly focused on updates and information regarding Rockstar Games video games, found a new clue. According to the Twitter account, Rockstar Games’ new website update had made a reference to Red Dead Redemption Rockstar Presents Ver. Furthermore, they found the codename RDR1RSP which has fans speculating this could be Red Dead Redemption 1 Remastered Single Player.

Rockstar's new site update, live an hour ago, added a new reference within the games list.



"Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver)"



Codename:

– RDR1RSP (RDR1 Remaster SP?)



New logo below#reddeadredemption pic.twitter.com/MbzmnieMlo — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 27, 2023

Of course, rumors have continued to spiral out of control online regarding the Red Dead Redemption franchise. We’re certainly interested in seeing how this remastered edition does compare to the original. After all, there were plenty of criticisms over the Grand Theft Auto trilogy remastered editions. It was even speculated that these criticisms could have led Rockstar Games to drop a remastered edition of Red Dead Redemption. But again, with the number of rumors, supposed leaks, and clues emerging online, it seems that’s far from the case.

We’re just left waiting on an official reveal which I’m sure would spark quite a bit of interest. Again, Red Dead Redemption 2 ends the campaign that lines up with the events that are carried out in Red Dead Redemption. So fans who might have missed out on that first game installment will finally see how the story carries on for some of the characters we’ve come to know. Are you hopeful that a remastered edition will be released for Red Dead Redemption? It would be interesting to see what changes are made to give fans something new to enjoy. Perhaps this might persuade a next-generation Red Dead Redemption 2 update while we’re at it. If you have yet to go through the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 game, then check out our Before You Buy video coverage below.