Payday 3 Devs Will Fly You To Sweden To Try The Game

Payday fans are waiting on the next major installment to hit the marketplace, and we know that the developers are hoping to make a bigger and better experience. We’re nearing the release, with the game slated to come out this September. But would you be interested in getting flown out to Sweden to check the game out at the studio? The developers are looking to bring on some guests and are asking you to sign up for a chance to play this title ahead of the launch.

If you’re interested in being one of the first players to get their hands on the game, then you’re in luck. A new promo is running right now where players can apply to be selected for a trip to Sweden, where you’ll be one of the first to play Payday 3. You can apply to be a part of the selected few right now, as applications don’t close for a few more days. Fortunately, you can still apply to enter a closed beta test if you can’t quite get into the few flying out to the studio. A new technical test is being set up for players to try the game.

The developers are noting that this is a technical test, first and foremost. So right now, the focus is getting players from Steam and the Xbox beta programs. You’ll be able to apply for access with this technical test through the Payday store page. Meanwhile, those on Xbox Series X/S platforms will need to head into the Xbox Insider Hub and find Payday 3 available in the previews section. From there, you just have to wait for approval to be granted to your account.

Developers have noted that they will approve people several times daily, and you’ll get an email alerting you that the account was selected to participate in the Payday 3 technical test. This test will be running from August 2 – August 7. Despite the technical test being limited and not guaranteeing anyone access, including those that purchased premium editions of the game, those selected can create content from their experience. So we should see some gameplay footage emerge online at some point or even streams.

With that said, there will be some limitations to this test. We only have one heist, select weaponry and cosmetics, along with level caps. Furthermore, none of the progression players make will carry over onto the fully released version of Payday 3.

Currently, we know Payday 3 is set to launch on September 21, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Additionally, we recently learned that players will have to connect online to enjoy this game, even if they’re planning to enjoy this as a solo experience.