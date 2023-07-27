Mortal Kombat 1 To Get Content Through 2025?

Many fans are excited about Mortal Kombat 1 by NetherRealm Studios. The “new timeline” of the franchise has begun once again, and this time, it’ll be a whole new world to live in. Liu Kang has remade everything as he wants it to be to try and have peace across the realms. How well it’ll work remains to be seen, but the changes have already been made evident. The other thing that fans are pumped for is the Kombat Packs that we’ll get. These bring new characters into the mix, and the first batch is already making fans giddy.

However, like most fighting games of this nature, the question becomes, “How long will they support the title?” The answer can be heard from co-creator Ed Boon himself, who talked with ComicBook.com at SDCC, and he noted that the game would have at least two years of support:

“I think that’s the minimum we’ll be doing,” Boon stated. “I think we’ll be supporting this game at least as long as [Mortal Kombat 11]. I would suspect even longer, but a lot of the fun of releasing additional characters after we launched the game is seeing the relationships.”

So there’s your Konfirmation straight from the horse’s mouth. To be blunt, it makes sense that NetherRealm Studios would support their game for years, as that’s what they’ve done with their two big fighting franchises in the past. They love bringing in new characters and dropping dramatic trailers to announce them.

Whether it featured Klassic characters, DC Comics characters, or unexpected ones like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hellboy, or Rambo, NetherRealm always has an ace up its sleeves that’ll get people talking. The first Kombat Pack for the new game will feature Omni-Man, Homelander, and Peacemaker, so one can only wonder what they bring to the table next time.

But there’s another element here that we should discuss. Specifically, in the last mainline title, there were Kombat Packs full of new characters and the “Aftermath” DLC that brought a true end to the game’s story. Here, we got the setup for the upcoming game, complete with Liu Kang finally defeating Shang Tsung “for good” and beginning his efforts in the new world.

Given the “tenuous nature” of Liu Kang’s new reality, one has to wonder if a story DLC like this will be required to help flesh out the story and the world even more.

Either way, gamers will have much to enjoy once the title drops.