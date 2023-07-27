Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets Big Views For Newest Trailer

When it comes to trailers, most people like to point out the view counts for ones like TV shows or movies, as they can “gauge interest” in what is coming up. The Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Comics films are sometimes famous for their trailer viewer counts. But when it comes to video games, you don’t often hear about how well a trailer is doing unless it’s for a very highly-anticipated title. One such title got a trailer last week at San Diego Comic-Con, and the numbers back up the fact that many people are waiting for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with bated breath.

The trailer in question came during an SDCC panel, where Insomniac Games greeted fans alongside some of the voice actors of the title, like Yuri Lowenthal. There, they dropped the new story trailer highlighting what you can expect from the upcoming game. Clearly, fans enjoyed that trailer, as it’s just under 10 million views in about five days!

9.3 Million in 5 days 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/jjN52E0OYX — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) July 26, 2023

That’s pretty good for a video game trailer, and it highlights the excitement for the game. However, this doesn’t mean that ten million people individually watched the trailer, as YouTube counts views based on how many times it’s played versus the individual IP addresses of people. That means multiple people watched the trailer multiple times, and it’s not hard to see why.

They likely wanted to absorb everything that was going on and try and get clues and Easter Eggs to the things they missed upon first viewing.

Another element to mention here is that we hadn’t gotten a look at the game since the PlayStation Showcase back in May, and before that, we hadn’t seen anything for almost two years. So for Insomniac Games to drop a couple of meaningful trailers within a few months definitely had fans hyped.

If you haven’t seen the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer, it was focused on setting up the “new scenarios” for the title’s heroes. Peter Parker is trying, and failing, to keep Aunt May’s house afloat because he doesn’t want to sell it. Mary Jane wants to help him, but she’s struggling with her job at the Daily Bugle now that J. Jonah Jameson is back and is apparently up for firing her. Meanwhile, Miles focuses more on being Spider-Man than doing well at school.

So when Kraven The Hunter arrives for a “hunt” in New York City, Harry Osborne appears after being deadly ill, and the Venom symbiote arrives? Oh yeah, things will get messy.