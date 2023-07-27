Mortal Kombat 1 Players Who Pre-Order Gains beta Access

If you’re a fan of Mortal Kombat, then you might have already decided to purchase the next major installment. We know that NetherRealm Studios are bringing out Mortal Kombat 1, and you can go ahead and make the pre-order. This will get you ready for the game when it officially launches. However, on top of that, those who pre-order the upcoming title will also get access to the beta.

The developers took to the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account and revealed that Mortal Kombat 1 will have beta access starting on August 18, 2023, and will go through August 21, 2023. That should give you a few days to enjoy the title and get a feel for some of the gameplay mechanics. This is also apparently just for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. If you’re wondering how to gain access to this beta, then you have to pre-order a copy of the game. But again, if this is a title you’re already planning to purchase, then pre-ordering might have already been in the plans.

Your weekend of kombat is close at hand. The #MK1 Pre-Order Beta begins August 18. pic.twitter.com/LL6QpMvLjF — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) July 27, 2023

We also know just who will be on the roster for the beta. In a follow-up tweet from the Mortal Kombat Twitter account, we learned that Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Kenshi, Kitana, Johnny Cage, and Li Mei will be present. Additionally, there was the reveal of the Kameo Fighters that will be available to use. Those fighters include Kano, Sonya, Jax, and Frost. Going one step further, the developers confirmed that the stages in which players can participate would be The Teahouse and Johnny Cage’s Mansion.

Mortal Kombat 1 is currently set to release on September 19, 2023. This game will be set in a new timeline where some of the characters, alliances, and relationships have changed. This installment will include Kameo Fighters, which are a unique roster of characters that will assist your protagonist during a match. They are not tag team partners, so you won’t actually get to control these individuals. Instead, a simple button press will allow the character to jump in and perform a quick combo attack. When Mortal Kombat 1 does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms.