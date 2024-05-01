Batman: Arkham Shadow Announced, Teaser Trailer Revealed

The VR game is expected to release later this year.

In a surprise announcement, Oculus Studios, Camouflaj, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and DC have announced a brand-new entry in the Batman Arkham series. Batman: Arkham Shadow will release exclusively on the Meta Quest 3 in late 2024, and while we’re a bit bummed that the game won’t be coming to standard platforms, we can never complain about more Batman content.

Check out the brief teaser trailer for Batman: Arkham Shadow below:

“Gotham City is in danger. And you’re the only one who can save it,” the game’s description reads. While the trailer doesn’t give too much away, the rat’s red eyes have us thinking that The Ratcatcher is involved, given that he hasn’t been given the spotlight in any other Arkham games.

More information will be revealed on June 7 at 2 PM PST during the Summer Game Fest 2024 Showcase.

In 2016, Rocksteady released Batman: Arkham VR as a launch title for the original PlayStation VR headset for the PlayStation 4. Eventually, that title appeared on additional VR platforms, and while it was met with mixed reviews, it didn’t slack in the story department.

Batman: Arkham Shadow is being developed by Camouflaj, the studio behind the Iron Man VR game, in cooperation with Oculus Studios.

In February 2024, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was released as a spin-off in the Batman: Arkham series. A follow-up to the 2015 title Batman: Arkham Knight, it is set five years after the events of that game. Despite its unique premise and promising graphics, the title was criticized for its lack of content and live service model.