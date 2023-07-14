Fortnite: How to Fly 100 Meters in the Air Using a Vehicle | Challenge Guide

We are now just over half way through Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. The Summer Escape event is still underway and the summer vibes are in full swing. Epic Games are continuing to roll out Summer Escape Quests. The latest challenge asks you to fly 100 meters in the air using a vehicle in a Fortnite match. Although the challenge may seem difficult, you’ll have it completed in no time once you know the best method.

More Fortnite Summer Quests have been released, giving you more opportunities to rack up XP and unlock free rewards.

How to fly 100 meters in the air in a vehicle in Fortnite

There are many vehicles to choose from in Chapter 4 Season 3. However, the best option to tackle this challenge is the Rogue Bike. This is because it has a boost option, allowing you to ride further in the air. You’ll find Rogue Bikes dotted around MEGA City, along with some steep hills, so its recommended that this is the place you visit.

Once you’ve secured yourself a Rogue Bike, head towards one of the hills in the surrounding area. All you have to do is drive forward and keep using the boost function. Continue this process until you’ve travelled 100 meters across the air. You’ll receive a notification when the challenge has been completed.

Of course, there are various other areas on the island that contain Rogue Bikes. If you have another place in mind, make sure there is a ramp or a huge hill nearby.

Now you know how to fly 100 meters in the air with a vehicle, you’ll tick another Fortnite Summer Escape Quest off your list.