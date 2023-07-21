Fortnite: How to get a Free Elder Scrolls Online Back Bling

Fortnite has seen a countless number of collaborations during its life cycle, bringing some of our favorite franchises to life in the battle royale. Now, two titans have collided as the extremely popular MMORPG, Elder Scrolls Online has received a crossover with Fortnite. This allows players to get their hands on a free Elder Scrolls Online back bling to show off during Fortnite matches.

The announcement was made via the official Epic Games Store Twitter account. Needless to say, fans of both Elder Scrolls Online and Fortnite will be delighted with this crossover.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Where to Find the Big Bush Bomb and How to Use it | Fortnite: How to Fly 100 Meters in the Air Using a Vehicle | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Fall 5 Stories or More Without Taking Damage | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Flip a Vehicle | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: Best Landing Spots in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: Where to Find Ice Cream Cones and What They Do | Fortnite: How to get the Sharp Tooth Shotgun | Location Guide | Fortnite: How to get the Explosive Repeater Rifle | Location Guide | Fortnite: All NPC Locations in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get Exotic Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get the MK-Alpha Assault Rifle | Fortnite: Every Plant and Their Function in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Find and Ride Raptors in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Bring the Prism to Trace at The Apparatus | Secret Challenge | Fortnite: All Job Board Locations in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Complete Transformers Quests | Fortnite: All New and Returning Reality Augments in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Unlock Optimus Prime Skin | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: All New Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation |

How to claim your Elder Scrolls Online back bling in Fortnite

On July 20, Elder Scrolls Online went free to keep on the Epic Games Store. This offer will last until July 27, so all you have to do is claim the game completely free of charge.

If you pick up your free copy of Elder Scrolls Online or purchase it from the Epic Games Store after the offer expires, you’ll be granted the Sigil of the Alliance War back bling in Fortnite.

Once you’ve acquired your copy of Elder Scrolls Online, all you have to do is open up Fortnite to claim your free back bling. Then, navigate to your locker and you’ll be able to equip it to your character.

Its worth noting that you’ve got until July 20, 2024 to claim your fresh back bling, so there’s no rush!