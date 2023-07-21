The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve “A Wife Wafted Away” Quest

The "A Wife Wafted Away" quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be an especially confounding quest to solve.

You can begin “A Wife Wafted Away” in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom any time after you’ve completed the main questline of the Zora’s Domain regional phenomena and helped Sidon to clear the sludge from Zora’s Domain. We’ll lay out exactly what you need to do to complete the quest below.

Other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Guides:

Elixir Guide | Cooking Guide | Secret Mount Guide | Surviving Cold Weather | Surviving the Gerudo Desert | Beginner’s Guide | How to Reunite Koroks Guide | Lookout Landing Shrines and Solutions | How to Solve Ekochiu Shrine | How to Solve Tajikats Shrine | Hylian Field Shrines and Solutions | Sahasra Slope Shrines and Solutions | Lindor’s Brow Shrines and Solutions | Ulri Mountain Shrines and Solutions | Eldin Canyon Shrines and Solutions | Best Healing Item Location | Rupee Farming Methods | Arrow & Bomb Farming Methods | Zonaite Farming Methods | How To Get Cold Protection | How To Respec | How To Unlock Autobuild & Camera | How To Upgrade Armor | Great Fairy Locations | How To Upgrade Horses | Horse God Location | How To Unlock The Dream Home Plot | How To Easily Find Bubbul Gems | How To Unlock Gerudo Secret Club | Gleeok Boss Tips | Giant Horse Location | Hylian Shield Location | Glide Suit Locations | All Purah Pad Upgrades | All Misko’s Treasure Locations | All Divine Beast Mask Locations | Gloom-borne Illness Quest Guide

How to Solve “A Wife Wafted Away” in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To begin this quest, warp to Mogawak Shrine below Zora’s Domain and climb the ladder. Now, approach a character named Fronk at the very start of Zora’s Domain and ask him what’s wrong. He will explain that his wife Mei has disappeared and that she was last seen crossing the eastern bridge out of the domain while singing a song about going to a floating island where fish are plentiful.

The good news is that this pretty much paints the entire picture for you. All you need to do is head to the eastern bridge, and you will see a waterfall off in the distance that connects to a floating island. Being that Mei is a Zora, she could easily swim up it, and since you’ve got the Zora armor, you can swim up the waterfall as well.

To get there, head up the walkway to the right of the eastern bridge and swim across the lake to the waterfall to get to the waterfall which will take you to Wellspring Island. When you arrive, look to the right, and you will see a plume of smoke rising in the distance. This is where Mei is. Use the floating water bubbles to make your way there and fight the two robots in the area.

Finally, you will find Mei fishing by a small river. Tell her that Fronk is worried about her, and she will immediately head back. Now, all you have to do is head back to where Fronk was and speak to either him or Mei. This will give you the reward of a cooked fish that will restore all of your health and add 10 more temporary hearts as a bonus.