Tears of the Kingdom: Best & Weirdest Fusions You Need To Try

The addition of Fuse to your powerset in Tears of the Kingdom completely changes how the sequel plays, suddenly unlocking a wealth of possibilities and creative combinations. Fuse gives Link the power to combine items — mostly centered on your weapons, shields and arrows. By combining different stuff to your tools, you’ll gain new effects, powerful abilities, and get some other hilarious result.

Some combinations took us dozens (hundreds?) of hours to finally try. There’s so much to explore and so much to miss in the vast lands of Hyrule, you’ll want to fuse everything you can. And these are the best, weirdest, and most fun fusions we’ve found so far.

Best Fusions You Haven’t Tried Yet

Fuse powerful Fuse materials to a Gerudo Weapon will double the fusion power. The Scimitar of the Seven is a powerful Gerudo Weapon with this quirk. Combine a fusion like a Silver Lionel Horn to make a weapon with 138 Attack Power. No perks required.

Fuse single-use materials to a Forest Dwellers Sword to reuse the fusion multiple times. This is great for Chu Chu Jelly, Brightroot Seeds, and any of the Elemental Fruit. The fusion will only break when the fused weapon breaks. This does NOT work for Gibdo Bones or Ancient Blades.

Fuse Lightscale Trident to Molduga Jaw while wearing an upgraded Radiant Armor and while wet. Yes, this complicated combo is the best weapon in the game. The special weapon from the Zora’s Domain is more powerful when wet. Combine that with a Molduga Jaw and Radiant Armor, which boosts the attack power of bones when fully upgraded, and you’ll have a ridiculously strong weapon.

Fuse Gibdo Bones to Arrows for a huge damage boost. Gibdo Bones always break in a single use. Fusing to Korok Forest Weapon that normally keeps materials from breaking after one use does not work with Gibdo Bones or with the Ancient Blade. These deal enough damage to stun Stone Talus in one hit.

Fuse Lynel Hoofs to Arrows for an extremely powerful weapon against armor or against Talus weak points. Any weapons made with Lynel Hoofs are extremely powerful against hard ore deposits or weak points on large enemies.

Fuse pots to Arrows to shatter armor! Really, it works! Rocks of all sizes also works to shatter enemy armor.

Fuse mushrooms to weapons creates a powerful stunning tool. Mushrooms cause enemies to bounce — a hit with a mushroom weapon will disarm and send your opponent flying. This also works when fusing mushrooms to shields.

Fuse Sand seal toys to weapons / shields for the same powerful effect. The blue sand seal stuffed animals are the best! You can find them in the palace of Gerudo Town.

Fuse Star Fragments to your weapons generate beams of light that illuminate the Depths. Very useful for exploring! The light from Star Fragments won’t hurt enemies, though.

Fuse Zonai Floating Platform to Arrows to launch a platform anywhere. With a little practice, you can create platforms to land on mid-air for a stamina recharge break. Or you can shoot a platform up onto a high ledge and then Ascend up instead of climbing.

Fuse a Zonai Rocket to your Shield to launch Link into the stratosphere literally anywhere.

Fuse a Zonai Cannon to your shield to create a gun! Guard to launch explosive cannonballs — these deal splash damage, and they’re especially useful for mining Zonai Ore. If you find a Canyon Mine, the Zonai Cannon fusion will last a lot longer than a stick fused to a rock.

Fuse a Beehive to a Stick to create a special wand that launches swarms of friendly bees at your enemies. They’ll track enemies down and keep attacking. You can summon even more bees by fusing a Beehive to an arrow.

Fuse a Beehive to an Arrow to launch a beehive. It will trigger where it lands and generate a swarm that attacks the nearest enemy. If you use bows that fire x2, x3 or x5 arrows, you’ll launch even more beehives with a single shot.

Fuse Chunks of Bridge or Fallen Island Chunks to weapons for a powerful boost. Don’t forget to fuse the large useless chunks that fall from optional bosses like Talus or Flux. They all drop a large heavy physics object that is only useful for fusing to a weapon. Bring an extra weapon!

That covers some of our favorite fusions! There’s still so much to try, but these fusions can increase your power exponentially — or just help you launch a swarm of bees at your enemies.