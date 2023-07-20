Every Class In BattleBit Remastered, Ranked

There are six classes in BattleBit Remastered which gives players plenty of ways to play, but which one ends up being the best?

BattleBit Remastered is a lot of things – good being the main one in our opinion. It brings the ‘Battlefield’ experience to PC without having to deal with EA, rushed releases, and Battlefield. It’s fast, brutal, easy to run, and a whole lot of fun.

It’s also very slow. Progression in BattleBit Remastered is like watching a slug race a snail on the back of a tortoise walking on a treadmill. This can make the game a bit of a slog to play – especially when your class is stuck with a god-awful weapon and you want to take your sledgehammer and apply it to your dome. Picking the right class can make this early game grind a bit more bearable.

Squad Leader

Squad Leaders are one of the most powerful classes in the game, but not necessarily because of their actual abilities. Sure, they have more consumables than other classes, and yeah, they can deploy Respawn Points, but in terms of actual combat? They are just a tarted-up Assault who needs to shout into the void every now and then.

Not only that, but Squad Leaders are completely random so getting used to your authority is not exactly easy. Heck, due to the way Squad Leaders are displayed, you might not even be aware you are one. It’s a bit of a mess right now, and we’d just avoid them if progression is your goal.

Support

Support isn’t bad, they just need a lot of time investment to get good. Your starting weapon is hot trash, and while you can make it better with attachments, getting enough kills to unlock those extra gubbins is pain incarnate.

Support does come with extra ammo and can get pretty nifty with explosives, but this is a rushed bandage used to cover up a pretty glaring weakness. We would wait until you are at least Level 20 before running Support. It’s not worth the frustration.

Recon

Recons are great. They have access to some funky Claymore shenanigans, their Sniper Rifles are really good, and they love to stay out of combat. The downsides? Well, they have paper-thin armour, no helmet, and die to a stiff breeze once bullets start flying. Oh, and staying out of combat to snipe isn’t a great way to gain experience.

No, the best way to level up is to play the objective, and the Recon doesn’t want to play the Objective since they can’t effectively fight over it – not without being incredibly sneaky. If you are going to play this class, we recommend removing your scope and running medium lenses (at most). This makes you far harder to spot.

Assault

Assault is solid. There is nothing wrong with the class, and in fact, they can do a lot of things that other classes simply can’t. Namely, they are very mobile, reload faster than anyone else, and even pull up their sights quicker. They are the frontline grunts of BattleBit, and they do a great job at that.

The issue? Well, firstly, the nature of their role puts them in the line of fire more often than not. Assault players are often the first to die, and this makes it a bit harder to level up as a result. Not only that, but other classes can do the shooty-bang-bang thing just as well, and bring way more benefits.

Engineer

One of those classes is the Engineer. We are going to keep this one short and sweet – the Engineer is great because they blow things up. If tanks are rolling around, blow them up. If people are giving you bother, blow them up. Heck, if that wall is looking at you funny, blow that up too.

They are a fire-and-forget hurricane of fire. You could realistically run around with nothing but your RPG and do a staggering amount of work. When the explosives run dry, your basic weapons just so happen to be solid. There’s nothing to dislike here.

Medic

The Medic isn’t as flashy as the Engineer, but they are the perfect solo and team player. No class in BattleBit Remastered can heal – they can old stem bleeding. No class other than the Medic, of course. This makes you an invaluable member of any squad, and providing you support an objective, you are going to make huge gains.

Medics don’t even suck in combat and are easily comparable to Assaults. You may be lugging around endless Medkits, but that doesn’t mean you can’t unleash hot lead on demand. You can’t go wrong with the Medic. Our go-to class.

That's all we have for BattleBit Remastered for now.