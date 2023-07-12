BattleBit Remastered: System Requirements | Can I Run It?

See if your system can run the massive 254 player battles in BattleBit.

BattleBit Remastered looks primitive, but any game that supports up to 254 players all fighting together on a giant map is going to tax your system. This spiritual successor to the legendary Battlefield series puts you in control of a single soldier across enormous maps — two teams fight for supremacy with an array of modern weapons, including armored vehicles, tanks and helicopters. Capture objectives while working with your squad and help your team take control.

Unlike most modern games, BattleBit Remastered doesn’t have a Battlepass or premium purchases — you buy the game, then you unlock everything by earning XP. It’s an old-school ethos that the developers are pushing hard, and after many years of early-access, this little indie shooter has exploded in popularity, surging up the Steam rankings with millions of purchases. Even with the primitive graphics, there’s something exciting about BattleBit — it captures the chaos that we all want from Battlefield. The more players the merrier, and 254 players on a single server generates some incredible battles.

System Requirements

BattleBit Remastered uses a chunky, Roblox-like style that makes this game much easier to run on modern computers than your average Battlefield game.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (x64) – Windows 11 (x64)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2310

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce GTS 450 or equivalent or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

For reference, the Geforce GTS 450 first released in 2010.

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (x64) – Windows 11 (x64)

Processor: Intel Core i5 4th Generation and above

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce GTX 600 Series or equivalent or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

Also for reference, the Geforce GTX 600 Series first released in 2012. Neither card is especially new, so even an older PC should be able to run BattleBit at a stable framerate.

What About Lag?

Lag and Ping are some of the biggest issues in BattleBit — because ping is so crucial for everyone in a server, many servers simply won’t allow you to join if your ping is too low.

Recommended: We recommend using a Wired Connection to give your ping the lowest possible latency. Wireless connections can still work, but keeping your speed up is so important.

And if you’re lagging due to a cap in performance, there’s a few tricks you can use to boost your framerate and get a smoother experience. Because the requirements are so low, these tips are really only useful for players aiming for 160+ FPS.

Basic: Turn down your resolution to 1080 — because of the chunky graphics, you'll still be able to see perfectly.

Using All Cores: Use the Steam command '-dx12 -USEALLAVAILABLECORES' if you're a Directx 12 user.

Normally, BattleBit runs with just a single core. Using this command will (hopefully, sometimes) use all available cores on your graphics card. BattleBit is an extremely easy-to-run game with even older computers.