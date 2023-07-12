BattleBit Remastered: How Gadgets Work | All Primary & Secondary Gadgets

Learn about the many gadgets of BattleBit with our complete rundown.

Overwhelmed by all the gadgets in BattleBit Remastered? Don’t know the difference between a claymore and an anti-personnel mine? There are many new pieces of gear you’ll unlock as you work your way up to Level 150, and most of these gadgets don’t have adequate explanations in-game yet. Gear like the Advanced Binoculars compared to the regular Binoculars — it isn’t clear what makes them different. So we’re here to explain what each gadget actually does, what they’re used for, and why some are better than others. Full stop.

Primary Gadgets | What They Do

There are two types of gadgets in BattleBit Remastered — Primary and Secondary. Gadgets are limited to certain classes. Only Support can use Heavy Ammo Boxes, only Medics can use Medkits, etc.

Repair Tool: Engineer Tool. [Left-click] to repair vehicles.

Small Ammo Kit: Assault Tool. [X] to deploy the Small Ammo Kit. Press [F] to collect ammo. Has limited resupply for primary ammo, secondary ammo and bandages. Only refills empty magazines.

Anti-Personnel Mine: A deployable explosive. Detonates when an enemy (or ally) walks over it or shoots it. Very powerful against soldiers.

Claymore: Deadly deployable explosive that shoots out a tripwire. Stepping into the tripwire detonates a directed explosion that fires forward from the claymore’s deployed direction. Incredibly deadly and easy to hide in tall grass.

C4: Sticky bomb that can be thrown with [Left-click] and detonated remotely with [Right-click] — extremely powerful and useful for destroying armored vehicles at close-range. Can also be used to blast large holes in walls or demolish structures.

Suicide C4: A suicide vest that can be activated to kill yourself and anyone nearby in a massive explosion. Naturally, this can only be used once per respawn.

M320 Smoke Grenade Launcher: Grenade launcher that fires smoke grenades. Lobbed grenades explode on impact. Allows you to deploy smoke grenades at longer ranges than thrown smoke and carry more grenades total.

Binoculars: Very simple tool used to spot targets at long range. Hold [Right-click] to zoom.

Advanced Binoculars: Basic upgrade over standard binoculars. Hold [Right-click] to zoom more.

Bino SOFLAM: Binoculars with built-in Rangefinder. The only binoculars a Recon class needs.

Secondary Gadgets | What They Do

Secondary gadgets includes deadly weapons like Rocket Launchers, deployable decoys and medic kits. These can be some of the most important tools in your arsenal, so use them wisely.

Medic Kit: Medic Tool. Used to fully heal yourself or allies. Press [X] to deploy Medic Kit. Press [F] on deployed kits to heal.

Heavy Ammo Kit: Support Tool. Deployable used to resuppply allies. Press [X] to deploy. Press [F] to gather supplies. Can be used to refill gadgets, unlike small ammo kits. Does not replenish lost magazines.

RPG-7 FRAG: Standard RPG-7. The FRAG is used for taking out infantry and generates a grenade-like explosion on contact. Can also be used against light vehicles. Worthless against tanks.

RPG-7 HEAT: RPG-7 designed to damage armor. Useful against light vehicles, infantry, and can be used to demolish buildings. Has much stronger explosive power — closer to C4.

RPG-7 TANDEM: The most powerful RPG. The heavier explosive has a faster bullet drop-off at range. Used against tanks.

Pickaxe: Melee weapon. Used to make small holes in structure walls. Can be used to defeat enemies. Useful for creating small shooting windows in structures.

Sledgehammer: Melee weapon. Used to demolish walls. Breaks open large holes in structures. Can be used to defeat enemies. Better used for smashing structures or destroying cover.

Air Drone: Remote control helicopter used for observing the battlefield. C4 can be attached to deliver an explosive package to enemies. Uses helicopter controls — so using a drone is a safe way to practice your helicopter flying skills.

Grappling Hook: Traversal tool used to attach ropes to high places. Using generates a visible arc, showing where your hook will attach. Firing a hook drops a rope down that can be climbed.

MDX 201: Sniper decoy. Generates a scope glint effect that will trick enemies into thinking they’ve spotted a sighting sniper. Make sure to place these away from your current position to draw enemy attention away from you.

Riot Shield: Bulletproof shield. When equipped, restricts your vision range, making you unable to look fully up / down. Can only crouch — going prone is disabled while using the Riot Shield.

That’s all the gadgets you’ll (eventually) unlock in BattleBit Remastered. Knowing what the gadgets are is just the first step — it’s up to you to use them to their fullest and take control of the battlefield..