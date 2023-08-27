Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Attack the Dam Complex Walkthrough | Mission 6 Guide

Your escapades through the early missions of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon have started to put you on the map, and Handler Walter decides to really put Raven into the fire as he puts you on your biggest mission yet in Mission 6: Attack the Dam Complex. This mission is unlocked after completing both Mission 4: Destroy the Transport Helicopters and Mission 5: Destroy the Tester AC, introducing a few new systems and new comrades to the battle. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 6: Attack the Dam Complex for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Attack The Dam Complex Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Before diving directly into the mission itself, it is first important to make sure that you’re going in with the right equipment for the job since builds and weaponry play a huge component in finding success in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. Luckily, not only are most enemies that are found in the mission simple MT units that can easily be dispatched but this is also the first mission where players have AI allies accompanying them. This means that it is likely that these weaker enemies won’t even have their full focus put on you. Still, there are specifically 2 enemies that are more than simple grunts and carry Combat Log collectibles. Players can use any build they feel comfortable using, but having a good rocket launcher as a Shoulder weapon and a melee weapon like the HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade.

Handler Walter puts in a good word for Raven with G.1 Michigan and puts you on a mission along with the Balam Redguns, the elite AC Squad of Balam Industries. The Redguns are setting up to take the Rubicon Liberation Font’s key base, Gallia Dam Complex. Working alongside G4 Volta and G5 Iguazu, Raven is sent out to destroy the generator powering the base under the callsign G13.

At the start of the mission, follow the path toward the Dam and battle through the group of enemies guarding the entrance. Near the entrance is the first generator, marked by a rectangle above it with the text “TGT” written in it. Once destroyed, go to the right of the generator across a frozen river. The second generator will be found here surrounded by a few MT guards and turrets. Destroy the second generator and then clear out the area of enemies to progress to the next objective.

The Third Generator And Silver Combat Log Locations

Look to the left of the second generator to see a frozen lake as seen in the first image below. There is a dam for both the left and right of the river with a snowy path down the center. The snow-covered path and the dam on the left will bring the player toward the main objective of the final 2 generators, but we will first take the path to the left in order to find a BAWS Tetrapod enemy that carries a Combat Log. Players who want to get this collectible will need to go to the right dam and Ascend to the frozen water at the top of the dam. This Tetrapod is similar to the one that was found in Mission 4: Destroy the Transport Helicopters, using an SG-026 HALDEMAN Shotgun and the HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade along with a WP-60LCS Laser Cannon on its shoulder. The approach to this battle is the same as the encounter from before, meaning the player should use their HI-32: BU-TT/A pulse blade to do heavy damage to the mechs ACS to stagger it.

Watch out for the enemy’s pulse blade attacks and dodge accordingly. Make sure you use your rockets to cover your dodges and your gun when distance is made between the two of you to keep constant pressure on the ACS meter. Once the enemy is stunned, unload with all of your weaponry since this enemy takes a massive amount of Direct Hit damage. Once the enemy is defeated, players will receive the Silver-Tier Combat Log and it will be added to their collection of logs at the end of the mission.

Return to the frozen lake, take either the left dam or the snowy path, and follow the blue marker to the third generator. Just like the previous generators, battle through the enemies guarding it and then destroy it. These enemies are much easier compared to the Tetrapod that players just defeated, so this shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Generator Four And Index Dunham

The final Generator is across another frozen lake from Generator 3. On the way to the last generator, another Combat Log-carrying enemy will appear, this time an AC pilot known as Index Dunham. Battling with his AC Burning Pickaxe. Defeating this enemy is necessary to complete the mission but like the Tetrapod before, defeating Dunham will unlock a Combat Log, this time being a Gold Log. Dunham uses the MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR Burst Assault Rifle, the DF-BA-06 XUAN-GE Bazooka, and the BML-G1/PO3VTC-08 Vertical Missile Launcher. These two hard-hitting explosives can be easily dealt with by keeping a medium distance from them with the bazooka even giving players a notification when it is about to be fired in the form of a sound cue and red square around the weapon. When these weapons are fired, it takes time for them to reload, so use this time to get in close and use your pulse blade to do heavy ACS damage. When at the medium range, use your gun of choice to keep up the pressure and then use the openings to overwhelm Dunham. Once the ACS is full and the enemy is staggered, use all of your weaponry to do massive Direct Hit damage and then repeat the process until the AC is destroyed.

Once Dunham is defeated, use the catapult to launch yourself to the top of the dam to find the final Generator. Destroy it to complete Mission 4: Attack the Dam Complex!

The two collectibles in this level are the Tetrapod and Dunham Combat Logs.

MISSION REWARDS:

180,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 6: Attack the Dam Complex. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 7: Destroy The Weaponized Mining Ship Walkthrough. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.