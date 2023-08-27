Fortnite: All New and Returning Reality Augments | Chapter 4 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has arrived along with map changes, new weapons, and so much more. Reality Augments have remained in Fortnite, but the selection has received some updates, giving you some fresh perks to choose from.

This season, there are a lot of Reality Augments available, so you can create some powerful combinations to help you secure a victory.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Alert a Security Camera | Fortnite: How to Secure Forecast Data From Forecast Towers | Fortnite: How to get the Khaby Lame Skin | Fortnite: All New Weapons | Chapter 4 Season 4 | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 4 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Check Your Stats on Discord | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation | Fortnite: Where to Find the Bender NPC | Location Guide | Fortnite: How to get a Free Elder Scrolls Online Back Bling | Fortnite: Where to Find the Big Bush Bomb and How to Use it | Fortnite: How to Pet Wolves and Boars | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to fly 100 Meters in the Air Using a Vehicle | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to fall 5 Stories or More Without Taking Damage | Challenge Guide |

All new Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

The Reality Augments making their debut are the following:

On The Go Bag: Any container you open will have an item that would be in a Heist Bag.

Any container you open will have an item that would be in a Heist Bag. Sniper Striker: Snipers give Siphon upon damaging enemies.

Snipers give Siphon upon damaging enemies. Ammo Drop: Not only grants ammo, but also makes it so that enemies drop more ammo than usual.

Not only grants ammo, but also makes it so that enemies drop more ammo than usual. First Shotgun: Your Shotguns will deal increased damage on the first shot.

Your Shotguns will deal increased damage on the first shot. Pistol Salvo: Your Pistols will have a reduced fire rate but increased damage.

Your Pistols will have a reduced fire rate but increased damage. Fast Fisher: Swim faster and instantly loot fishing spots when you swim through them.

Returning Reality Augments

Some options have stuck around from the previous season, including:

Light Fingers: Weapons using light ammo reload faster.

Weapons using light ammo reload faster. First Assault: The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage.

The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage. Supercharged: Vehicles you’re inside do not consume fuel and have increased health.

Vehicles you’re inside do not consume fuel and have increased health. Steady Hands: Your Marksman Rifles will have reduced recoil.

Your Marksman Rifles will have reduced recoil. SMG Sign Off: The last three bullets of your SMG magazines will deal bonus damage.

The last three bullets of your SMG magazines will deal bonus damage. Keymaster: Grants two keys for opening Holo-Chests.

Grants two keys for opening Holo-Chests. More Parkour: Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling.

Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling. Rarity Check: Get Siphon upon eliminations with Common and Uncommon weapons.

Get Siphon upon eliminations with Common and Uncommon weapons. Sprint Lines: Gain a Slap effect upon using grind vines, grind rails, ziplines, or ascenders.

Gain a Slap effect upon using grind vines, grind rails, ziplines, or ascenders. Medium Ammo Acquired: Instantly gain medium ammo, then gain more when you open containers.

Instantly gain medium ammo, then gain more when you open containers. Mud Warrior: Regenerate Health and Shield while covered in mud.

Regenerate Health and Shield while covered in mud. Scope Salvo: Scoped weapons deal increased damage, at the cost of a decreased fire rate.

Those are all the Reality Augments you have to choose from in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.