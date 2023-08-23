Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is nearly upon us, and in typical From Software fashion, it is rolling out with multiple endings.

From Software is known for a lot of things. Whilst gruelling difficulty springs to mind more often than not, they also pack their games with numerous endings – some of them secret. This adds oodles of replayability, and from what we’ve learned from various leaks, Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon isn’t breaking the trend.

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon releases August 25, 2023. It rolls out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and is the latest entry in the long-running Armored Core series. If you like big stompy robots, meticulous customisation, and explosions, you might be in for a treat.

More Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon content:

Multiplayer Leaks | Armored Core Has Two DRMs | Story Trailer Revealed | Release Date |

How Many Endings Does Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon Have?

According to a recent interview with director Masaru Yamamura, Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon will have “multiple endings”. This is as vague as they come, but it does confirm without a shadow of a doubt that your choices, at some point, will have some weight. It doesn’t confirm how many unique endings the game will have, however.

This is where leaks come in. The full Trophies list has been leaked, and provided the leak is accurate, we can glean some interesting tidbits. Buried within the list are three Trophies that directly mention endings. These are:

The Fires Of Raven

Liberator Of Rubicon

Alea Iacta Est

What does any of that mean? We have no idea. Taking these leaks with the necessary grains of salt, we can say that there are at least three endings to experience in Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon, although there could be some hidden endings locked away outside the realms of mere Trophies.

Once we know more about Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon’s endings, we will update this article, so keep an eye out for that.

That’s all we have on Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon. Be sure to check out our other content for more Armored Core lists, guides, news, and walkthroughs.