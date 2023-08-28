The Juggernaut is a massive mobile artillery platform that acts as the boss found at the end of Mission 8: Operation Wallclimber in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. This heavily armored weapon will have most weapons simply bounce off its exteriors and even with an AI companion to help, this is a boss that some players might find themselves struggling on. So, allow me to help lead the way! This guide will tell players how to defeat The Juggernaut Boss Fight in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

How To Defeat The Juggernaut Boss Fight In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The Juggernaut has a very defined and clear gimmick that revolves around keeping you in front of it so that it doesn’t expose its weak back. Just about anywhere else the Juggernaut is hit will deal no damage due to its armor, so you will need to use your advanced movement to get around its armor to hit its booster in the back. Because of this, I highly suggest going in with a very lightweight and quick AC with weapons that can deal big damage quickly in addition to weapons that can simply circumvent the armor. The HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade is a great choice as a melee weapon along with the Vvc-70VPM Plasma Missile Launcher. This Back Unit launcher will shoot plasma missiles straight into the air, causing them to come down on top of the Juggernaut, getting around its front-facing armor. This is a great choice as the missiles also track enemies extremely well so it will allow you to get some hits in even if getting behind the Juggernaut with your AC is proving difficult. Doubling up on the Plasma Missile Launcher and putting it on both Back Units does work, but another Back weapon that hits a bit quicker could be useful for dealing damage to the Juggernaut when it gets staggered. As for the gun, any weapon that can do quick damage is useful since the windows of opportunity to attack the weak point can be small so have a weapon that can do quick and powerful damage.

Once you reach the end of Mission 8: Operation Wallclimber, both you and AC Pilot V.IV Rusty will take on the Juggernaut together. This is the easy part of the fight as Rusty will act as a decoy and give you a chance to get behind the boss. The Juggernaut wields two massive machine guns and two giant missile systems. It can also use itself as a weapon as it will begin to boost around the arena, both forward and backward, to either get away and reposition to cover its weak point or try and run you over as you attack its back. Once you do find an opening to attack the back of the boss, focus on building its ACS stagger meter to stun the enemy. Use the Plasma Blade when you are able to get in behind and use your Plasma Missiles as you try to get in and behind the boss. Once the boss is staggered, unleash all of your weaponry to deal massive Direct Hit damage.

When the boss reaches around 50-60% health, Rusty will get an order from his superiors to deal with reinforcements and is forced to leave you by yourself against The Juggernaut. The boss’s undivided attention will now be on you, so the process of getting behind it is a bit more difficult. In addition to this, the boss will now deploy mines behind it, covering the arena with explosives that you will need to avoid.

A great way to get in close to the Juggernaut and get behind it is to use the Assault Boost to get close and then Ascend over the boss. Use a quick dodge and turnout to shoot down on the weak spot. As you approach, use your Plasma Missiles as you attempt to get close to keep up pressure on the ACS of the boss.

Continue doing damage to the back of the Juggernaut while building up its ACS. Make sure to maximize the Direct Hit damage and you should be able to bring down the behemoth. When The Juggernaut is defeated, you will complete Mission 8: Operation Wallclimber. This also unlocks the Operation Wallclimber Achievement and Trophy.

