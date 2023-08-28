Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Operation Wallclimber Walkthrough | Mission 8 Guide

The reputation of Raven quickly spreads in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon as you continue to complete different contracts and missions. Your abilities have landed you a spot on a top-secret plan to take a key position of the RLF, but a giant wall and a just as big boss stand in the way of completing this goal. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 8: Operation Wallclimber for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Operation Wallclimber Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

With this being a mission with a few tough enemies and a major boss fight at the end of it, the build that you take into the level plays a key part in succeeding. Before diving in, let’s break down some good weapons and AC parts to utilize. Most of the enemies are simple grunts with only one above-average difficulty enemy found near the start of the level. So, this build will focus on destroying the Juggernaut boss found at the end of the level.

A gun that can do quick and effective damage is useful during the boss fight so take one that can hit hard. The HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade is a great choice as a melee weapon along with the Vvc-70VPM Plasma Missile Launcher. This Back Unit launcher will shoot plasma missiles straight into the air, causing them to come down on top of the Juggernaut, getting around its front-facing armor. This is a great choice as the missiles also track enemies extremely well so it will allow you to get some hits in even if getting behind the Juggernaut with your AC is proving difficult. Doubling up on the Plasma Missile Launcher and putting it on both Back Units does work, but another Back weapon that hits a bit quicker could be useful for dealing damage to the Juggernaut when it gets staggered. As for the AC itself, a very lightweight and quick AC will greatly help in this battle since you will need to constantly be repositioning to get behind the Juggernaut during its battle.

Handler Walter has gotten a job alongside The Arquebus Group’s elite Vesper Squad. Your job is to work alongside the Vespers to take part in an assault on a location known as the Wall, a location that the Rubicon Liberation Front uses as a trading outpost. The main objective here is to destroy an extremely powerful mobile artillery platform known as Juggernaut which poses a threat to the interest of Arquebus as well as the other corporations.

When the mission starts, you will be overlooking the outskirts of the Wall, which is heavily fortified with artillery cannons and MTs. Once you gain control, you’ll see other Vespers beginning their assault. To the right of the area you are facing, there is a bridge leading towards the Wall. I suggest avoiding this bridge as two Gatling cannons (which are your first targets) are guarding it. Jump down from the hill you start on and approach the chasm in front of you. Boost across the chasm and go right to attack these turrets from above, destroying them before they get the chance to fire at you.

Quickly progress towards the Wall and avoid the cannons being fired at you. Right at the base of the Wall is a Tetrapod Mt. This Tetrapod uses a weapon on its shoulder similar to the SB-033M MORLEY Spread Bazooka on its shoulder and duel-wields a pair of DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Gatling Guns. These guns will provide constant and consistent fire so be ready to avoid it with all your forms of boosters. The way to take down this Tetrapod is just like all the other ones that you have faced so far: focus on building its ACS stagger meter and then unload on it when it is stunned. The Pulse Blade does a great job here with building the meter, just be aware that its Spread Bazooka acts like a rocket shotgun and can do massive damage. So, be careful when getting in close.

Entering The Wall

Once the Tetrapod is dead, go to the right of where the enemy spawned and take the catapult upwards. You will be pointed in the direction of a door along the Wall. Before going inside, follow the path that is lined with turrets to the right of this entrance. Get all the way to the end of the path and jump up to the next level. To the left in the corner is a Data Log collectible.

With the collectible found, head back to the door and enter the facility. This area is fairly linear, so just travel all the way through the interior and defeat the enemies in your way. At the end of the area, you’ll find an elevator that will take you to the top of the Wall. Once at the top, you’ll be prompted to get a Resupply, which will refill your ammo, health, and Repair Kits just before you go into the battle against Juggernaut.

Juggernaut Boss Fight

A cutscene will play at this point and will introduce AC Pilot V.IV Rusty. Together you two will battle against Juggernaut. The mech is heavily armored and can only be damaged by attacking the booster on its back. Rusty will act as a decoy in the first half of the fight, so use these openings to get behind the behemoth and deal some damage. The Juggernaut wields two massive machine guns and two giant missile systems. It can also use itself as a weapon as it will begin to boost around the arena, both forward and backward, to either get away and reposition to cover its weak point or try and run you over as you attack its back. Be aware of these attacks and do your best to avoid them.

Around 50-60% health, Rusty will get an order from his superiors to deal with reinforcements, leaving you to deal with the boss alone. While it be a bit of a challenge by yourself, just keep using your advanced movement to get behind the boss and build its ACS meter, and then dump all of your weapons into the Juggernaut when it is eventually stunned. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to defeat the Juggernaut boss fight here.

Once the Juggernaut is defeated, Mission 8: Operation Wallclimber will be completed!

MISSION REWARDS:

330,000 Credits (COAM)

Additional Pay based on enemies destroyed

Intermediate Support 3 – Tetrapod ACs (Training)

Intermediate Support 4 – Tank ACs (Training)

New Parts

This concludes the guide for Mission 8: Operation Wallclimber. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 9: Retrieve Combat Logs Walkthrough. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.