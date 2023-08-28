Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2 Walkthrough | Mission 10 Guide

After all the work that you’ve done for the corporations on Rubicon so far, it comes as quite a shock when the Rubicon Liberation Front reaches out to you and Handler Walter at the start of Mission 10: Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2. This is a mission is unlocked after completing Mission 8: Operation Wallclimber and is unlocked alongside Mission 9: Retrieve Combat Logs. This level takes a bit of a different tone compared to the past outings. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 10: Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2 for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2 Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

With Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon having AC builds and the way the player customizes their mechs being such an integral part of its gameplay, players should make sure that they are going into each mission with the weapons, armor, and parts needed to succeed. Mission 10 doesn’t have any enemies that are too difficult, but they do have some pretty quick attacks at both range and up close, especially the final enemy of the level. A light or medium build for your AC is likely the most optimal. As for weapons, these enemies are weak to explosive so having a bazooka or missile launcher of any kind could be useful. The final enemy has a shield as well, so using weapons like the HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade, Vvc-770LB Laser Blade, and HI-16: GU-Q1 Pulse Gun could be very useful.

RLF tasks you to investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2, an MT weapon factory that has quickly gone quiet. It’s your job to go see what happened. Upon entering the mission, you will need to boost down towards the facility and scale the wall to enter the factory. Keep heading towards the 180° and keep going down into the base. While it appears there are no enemies here, you will suddenly be ambushed by an unknown machine that is invisible. His enemy will attempt to snipe you with a Laser Rifle. This is going to be the only way to track their position so keep an eye out for where this beam comes from and follow it. Once you get close or use your Scanner, the enemy will be revealed. Get in close and take it out. It has low health and is easily staggered but if you don’t kill it quickly enough, it will jump away and reposition while regaining its invisibility. Take out this first enemy and continue to progress into the level.

The level is fairly linear so continue to follow the series of blue markers that Handler Walter keeps giving you. Along the way, there will be a few more more enemies that will ambush you. Keep pushing until you reach a door to open. As you approach the door, a number of enemies will attempt to shoot you in the back. Clear out this area and progress through the door.

The Coral Well

On the other side of the door is a large opening that leads down into a well of Coral. When at the bottom, there are 4 enemies. There is a bigger version of the enemies that you have been battling the whole level that also has a shield and an electric whip. The three other enemies are the same invisible enemies you’ve seen throughout the level hanging on the wall. Use your Scanner to find these enemies on the walls and destroy them as quickly as possible as they will snipe at you while you try and deal with the major enemy on the ground. Once all of the snipers are down, turn your focus to the last enemy.

The first step in dealing with this enemy is to cut through its shield by using your HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Bladeor Vvc-770LB Laser Blade and the HI-16: GU-Q1 Pulse Gun. These weapons will make quick work of the shield, staggering the enemy when the shield breaks. Use this opportunity to unload all of your weaponry on it to get a lot of Direct Damage. The enemy will eventually restore its shield so just go back to using the weapons you used before to break the shield again. Repeat the process until the enemy is destroyed.

Once all four of these final enemies are defeated, Mission 10: Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2.

There are no collectibles in Mission 10: Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2.

MISSION REWARDS:

180,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 10: Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 11: Attack the Watchpoint Walkthrough. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.