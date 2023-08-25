Some Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Players Are Not Happy With Gameplay Experience

The Armored Core franchise just received a new installment this year. This game was a huge surprise for fans of the series as well. During last year’s The Game Awards, FromSoftware surprised fans with the return to this IP after ten years of being dormant. But now that the latest game installment is out, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, you might be surprised that some feel FromSoftware lied about the gameplay experience. Is this game proving to be too much like their Souls gameplay experience than what the original Armored Core franchise offered?

Thanks to a report from Dexerto, we’re finding out that some fans feel the game has fallen flat to their expectations. While FromSoftware was developing the game, marketing and interviews suggested that the gameplay experience would feel like past Armored Core game installments. It was stressed that the gameplay wouldn’t follow the trend of their Souls gameplay experiences. But fans are pointing out that this is not the case. The examples we’re seeing online fall towards the boss battles of the game, such as this Reddit post explaining some of the bad reviews.

Essentially, players feel that the bosses are too difficult, with some struggling on the first boss battle introduced to the game. One example that the publication even highlighted is how a boss can go out of reach and still deliver an onslaught of attacks your way. This forces you to either eat the blows or try to constantly avoid them while you wait for the enemy to return to your immediate area. However, others have also expressed that this latest game installment doesn’t feel like past games. So it looks like even some veteran players are not too pleased with how this latest Armored Core game holds up when compared to past installments of the mech franchise.

Of course, there could be some players that enjoy the game and the Souls titles. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon might demand players to really work on their skills to get through the game and play cautiously when battling enemies, much like past Souls gameplay experiences from the development team. But the game just released today, so we might still find the game gets more of a positive reception when players have more time to go through the game this weekend.

If you have yet to do so, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is now available to pick up. Players can purchase the game for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.