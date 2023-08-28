Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Hits Impressive Numbers This Past Weekend

During The Game Awards of 2022, fans were surprised to see that FromSoftware was bringing back Armored Core. The franchise has been dormant for a decade, and fans who wanted to see this IP revived were finally going to receive a brand-new installment. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has since been released into the marketplace, and this past weekend was its first to be available for fans to enjoy. So those wondering how it did might find this game didn’t have any trouble getting an audience of players through Steam.

Thanks to a report from Dexerto, we’re finding out that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was FromSoftware’s second-biggest video game launch on the PC platform. That is impressive already, as the developers provided some big hits in the past. But the added benefit of bringing something new into the marketplace for fans who were used to their fantasy RPGs, along with being a new installment to a long-dormant franchise, likely helped boost its popularity. According to the report from Dexerto, we’re discovering that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon came with 156,171 concurrent players this past opening weekend.

That is quite an impressive feat for the development studio. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see just how well this strong start lasts now that fans have initially gotten a taste of the game. After all, we had seen reports in the past couple of days from fans who were not necessarily thrilled over its steep learning curve. Likewise, there were others who felt this franchise strayed too far away from what the IP initially brought to the table.

At any rate, this is the second biggest PC launch for FromSoftware. I’m sure you can already guess their biggest is Elden Ring. That game remains well ahead of the pack, but that’s expected, and it might be a good while to be dethroned from another FromSoftware game. With that said, if you haven’t already given FromSoftware’s Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon a chance, it’s currently available to pick up and play. Currently, the game is available to purchase on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms. Likewise, we have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view in the video we have embedded below. This video will give you our impressions of the game and whether it might be worth the pickup.