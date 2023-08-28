PlayStation Plus September Game Reveal Leaked

Those of you who have an active PlayStation Plus subscription might be keen on knowing what free video game titles are coming your way. Each month, Sony provides players on the subscription service with a free collection of video game titles to enjoy. That might help persuade you to keep your subscription active each month. However, we don’t have the official lineup quite yet for September. But one leak has emerged online to give some fans a heads up on the big headline video game.

Thanks to VGC, we have learned that Billbil-kun has released the headline game coming to PlayStation Plus in September. This individual has proven to be accurate with their leaks, especially with PlayStation Plus. Unfortunately, the full breakdown of what games are coming to the PlayStation Plus subscription service, but the headliner that will kick things off is Saints Row. This game is the recent reboot that launched into the marketplace from last year in 2022. But that is also a reboot that didn’t captivate too many fans or critics.

That reboot might not have gained its popularity and warm reception when it was initially released. However, it still might be a game well worth trying out now that the developers had time to work through the game since it was first released into the marketplace. Meanwhile, there are still some additional games to be revealed. So, even if you’re not a fan of the Saints Row franchise or want to give the reboot a chance, there are typically a couple of other games to check out.

But since this is just a leak right now, it’s not official quite yet that Saints Row will be landing on the PlayStation Plus subscription service. We’ll have to wait a bit longer for that official reveal list to become available from Sony. In the meantime, you still have the games from this month to claim and enjoy. If you don’t recall what games were featured this month, they are PGA Tour 2k23, Dreams, and Death’s Door.

Additionally, you also have the PlayStation Game Catalog from this month if you have at least PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium tiers. You can see the full breakdown of the games that were added this month on the Game Catalog down below. Of course, we’ll also see the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog get additional games when September rolls around.

PlayStation Game Catalog August 2023