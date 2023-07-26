PlayStation Plus Monthly Games For August Revealed

If you own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, there’s a good chance you also subscribe to PlayStation Plus. This subscription service brings out a few benefits to the player depending on their subscribed tier. But across all the tiers, there are free monthly games that you get to enjoy. We’re moving toward the end of the month, and with August on the horizon, we know what games are coming out for the PlayStation Plus service. Thanks to a new PlayStation Blog post, we have the breakdown of what titles you can claim next month.

Starting on August 1, 2023, players will get a new batch of video games they can claim. This PlayStation Plus collection of games for the upcoming month includes PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams, and Death’s Door. Each of the games mentioned will be available to claim right when August hits. But that also means you’re losing time to claim the featured games this month.

This month Sony brought out Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and Endling – Extinction is Forever. So you have until July 31, 2023, to make sure you claim these games before they are dropped from the service. Of course, if you’re after just a collection of video games on PlayStation Plus, you might be interested in ensuring you have at least the PlayStation Plus Extra tier. With PlayStation Plus Extra, you’ll gain access to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

With PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, you’ll have a collection of hundreds of video games to enjoy. Like PlayStation Plus, each month, Sony adds a new collection of games to enjoy. Although these games won’t last forever, so you will eventually see some titles drop from the Game Catalog service. Of course, if you haven’t already caught what game titles were added to the Game Catalog this month, check out the full breakdown here.

Are you satisfied with the lineup of games being added to the subscription service? It’s a small benefit to being a subscriber to PlayStation Plus, so again, if you’re after a wide variety of video games to enjoy, being a PlayStation Plus Extra subscriber is the route you will want to take. It’s worth noting that this tier will also get you access to the free monthly games added to all PlayStation Plus accounts, so you wouldn’t lose out on the new title coming next month if you do opt to subscribe to the Extra tier.