PlayStation Game Catalog August 2023 Additions Revealed

become rather big. For Microsoft, you have the Xbox Game Pass service, which opens up a wide collection of video games to enjoy for their dedicated platforms. Meanwhile, Sony also has a subscription service to give you access to countless video games to enjoy. Those with access to the PlayStation Game Catalog will find several new games are being added to the mix this month. Fortunately, we have the full breakdown of new arrivals thanks to a recent update on the official PlayStation Blog.

As mentioned, PlayStation has its own subscription service that rivals the Xbox Game Pass. The biggest difference is that all of Microsoft’s first-party titles are available through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Meanwhile, Sony still focuses on selling their first-party games at launch. But you can eventually find some of those games through the Game Catalog service. However, you’ll also find that these games are not permanent to the subscription service. Instead, you will find some of these games removed after so long.

PlayStation Game Catalog August 2023

Sea of Stars – PS4, PS5

Moving Out 2 – PS4, PS5

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – PS4, PS5

Lost Judgment – PS4, PS5

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed – PS4, PS5

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition – PS4

Source of Madness – PS4, PS5

Cursed to Gold – PS4, PS5

Dreams – PS4

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night – PS4, PS5

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventure – PS4, PS5

Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition – PS4, PS5

Spellforce III Reforced – PS4

Midnight Fight Express – PS4

PlayStation Premium Classics

MediEvil: Resurrection – PS4, PS5

Ape Escape: On The Loose – PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice – PS4, PS5

If you’re unfamiliar with how to gain access to PlayStation Game Catalog, you’ll need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus. In particular, you’ll need to subscribe to at least their Extra tier. This will open up the collection of video games to enjoy. Meanwhile, for this collection, you’ll find that these games will be available on August 15, 2023. However, you’ll find that Sea of Stars will be available a bit later, on August 29, 2023. Hopefully, you’ll find something worth playing through this month to tie you over until the next collection of video games is added this coming September.