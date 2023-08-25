Xbox’s Phil Spencer Spent 200 Hours In Starfield Without Finishing The Game

Starfield is easily one of the biggest and most anticipated video game titles launching this year. Fans have been waiting on this game for what felt like an eternity since this title was first unveiled. However, since that initial announcement, we saw Microsoft come in and scoop up ZeniMax Media. This deal allowed the studio’s next upcoming Bethesda RPG to land exclusively for the Xbox Series X/S console and PC. As a result, a lot of marketing is going into this game for the Xbox team. Even the head of Microsoft’s Xbox, Phil Spencer, spoke about how much time he’s spent so far in the game.

Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, likes Starfield to Oblivion as opposed to Skyrim #gamescom2023 pic.twitter.com/YxpxYNwu8x — IGN (@IGN) August 24, 2023

With Gamescom going on, Phil Spencer was present to further hype up and answer questions about some of the upcoming games heading to the Xbox Series X/S platform. During this event, Phil Spencer was all for highlighting one of their biggest exclusives in the works, Starfield. During a conversation with IGN, we learned that Phil Spencer has spent over 200 hours with the game. Now, that is quite a lengthy gameplay session. However, don’t get too overwhelmed by that number. While RPGs from Bethesda can demand a good bit of time from you when going through the campaign, don’t expect a 200-hour run.

Apparently, that 200 hours is a total of the different playthroughs that Phil Spencer has started with the game. But Phil hasn’t even finished the game to make things even more astonishing. Instead, the head of Xbox went through sections of the game, trying out different builds created and likely builds of the game itself. Being a Bethesda RPG, there’s likely a good amount of customization to your character and the gear you’ll carry. After all, we know that there is a skill tree that may have you creating a few different character builds yourself.

Fortunately, the wait is nearly done with Starfield. We know the game will launch on September 6, 2023. When the game launches into the marketplace, you’ll find it again available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, we can’t forget to note that this is a first-party Microsoft title now. That ultimately means that you’ll find this game will be landing in the marketplace on day one of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. As a result, we imagine there will be quite a plethora of renewals going out this coming month.