Flex Those Mental Muscles With Steam Strategy Fest Sale

We get it, video games are expensive. I don’t have to tell you about the amount you’re gonna have to pay for a new AAA title. Those games are only getting more expensive, so knowing when to drop the money on a new release and when to put games on the backlog is crucial. If you don’t want your bank account to hit the red on some games, waiting for discounts and sales can really make a big difference. So whenever we see a discount sale or a promo going on, we like to spread the word.

Today, it’s all about you strategists out there. If you enjoy a good strategy game and own a PC capable of gaming, you’re in luck. Steam has kicked off its Steam Strategy Fest sale. This is a big discount to provide players who want to put their minds to the test. Plan ahead and make your moves wisely with these games, as you can never overthink a situation when it comes to the strategy genre. Fortunately, if this is your cup of tea, then check the different games being discounted below.

Steam Strategy Fest Highlights

Crusader Kings III $34.99

Hearts of Iron IV $11.99

For The King, $4.99

Steel Division II $9.99

Stellaris $11.99

Victoria 3 $34.99

Europa Universalis IV $15.99

Civilization VI $5.99

Bloons TD 6 $6.99

The Wandering Village $18.74

XCOM 2 $5.99

Warno $29.99

That’s just a small look at some of the games you can expect to see discounted. You’ll want to check out the games being featured for yourself to see if there’s anything that piques your interest. Meanwhile, there might be some games that are discounted from your backlog. Fortunately, there’s also a trailer highlighting this sale, which you can view below. This way, you’re looking at some gameplay footage from the featured games.

Steam is pretty good at offering discounts and sales. So, if the Strategy genre is not something you’re particularly fond of, then you might want to wait around and see what the next sale highlight has to offer. But if you are into strategy games, then you don’t want to wait too much longer before taking a look into this sale. Right now, the Steam Strategy Fest is going on until September 4, 2023. Hopefully, there’s something here to tie you over until that next major release on your radar makes its way out into the marketplace.