One Elden Ring Player Defeated The DLC Using Only Voice Commands

So, how good are you at Elden Ring? It’s an honest question, so please answer just as honestly. If you say you’re “good enough to beat the main game,” that’s an accomplishment! If you’re able to say, “I can do it on a high difficulty or with a less-than-powerful build,” that is quite impressive! However, allow us to up the ante for you here. You see, one player was diving into the DLC content for the FromSoftware title and decided that it would be a great idea to beat the entire game using only voice commands. Guess what? They were able to do it.

If you’re thinking, “How did they prove they actually did that,” we have you covered. The VTuber decided to post the DLC’s final boss fight against Promised Consort Radahn and highlighted how they used voice commands to get the win.

Here is the full fight pic.twitter.com/csakYbdgce — Larxa 🦊💜 (@TheLarxa) July 18, 2024

The irony of this is many-fold. The first irony is simply that they were able to do this at all and then make it clear online just how they did it. The second irony is that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree was known from the start to be an incredibly hard expansion to the main title. To that end, many people even complained about its difficulty upon release and made mods to help lower the difficulty so they could simply beat the title and move on. For someone like The Larxa to take on that challenge with nothing but their voice is pretty cool, but it is a big challenge for those who want to try and top it.

The final irony is that this game has been known to be so difficult, and yet the gamer community doesn’t care that the players use various peripherals and everyday items to come up with clever ways to conquer the game despite its difficulty. Seriously, you can find numerous videos online about how people have beaten the game with things like dance pads, bananas, guitars, and now, their own voice.

It’s really cool to see gamers coming up with clever tactics to conquer the incredibly difficult bosses. One can only wonder how FromSoftware feels about it. Then again, they might just be happy that people are accepting the difficulties and pushing through the pain that it causes them to try and win.

So, once again, the challenge has been thrown. Someone has beaten the ‘too difficult to beat’ DLC with just voice commands. Do you think you can top that?