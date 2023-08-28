Blasphemous II: How to Get All Three Starter Weapons

Blasphemous II gives you three different ways to take out your opponents but if you're second guessing your choice, don't worry about it.

One of the biggest ways that Blasphemous II changes things up from its predecessor is with the three weapons that it allows you to choose from at the start of the game. Though you can eventually get all three, and all three must be utilized at the very least for traversal, the way that the game staggers them out allows you to experiment with all three until you’re comfortable with each of your choices.

However, if you’re wondering about what could have been or regretting your initial weapon choice, fear not. We’re going to give you the default locations of all three weapons below. That way, no matter which weapon you choose, you’ll know where to get the other two. Furthermore, remember as you play that the fencing blades work with the mirrors, the ball and chain is used to strike the bells, and the standard sword can be used to break the tree-like growths that block doorways or other paths.

How to Get the Two Alternate Weapons in Blasphemous 2

Veredicto (Ball and Chain)

If you want to really start wrecking the place in Blasphemous II, you’re going to want to track down Veredicto. Though this weapon swings the slowest of your three choices, it also has the furthest reach and causes the most damage of any weapon in the game. This makes it a great choice for taking out regular enemies and bosses throughout your playthrough, especially as you come to upgrade the weapon.

If you didn’t select Veredicto as your starting weapon, however, you can find it later on in the game when you’re exploring the Sacred Entombments area. You’ll find it waiting for you in a room on the upper left of the area, near the edge of the map.

Sarmiento and Centella (Fencing Swords)

The fastest weapon in the game, unsurprisingly, Sarmiento and Centella also have the lowest damage. Still, the blades are extremely deadly, especially as you come to upgrade its electrical charge attack. If you opted not to select them at the start of Blasphemous II, you’ll find them in the far bottom right room of the Palace of the Embroideries. Be sure and try them out, too, as they can be extremely effective in close-quarters combat.

Ruego El Alba (Standard Broadsword)

The closest comparison to the Mea Culpa sword from the original game Ruego El Alba will feel very familiar to Blasphemous fans. Still, the sword is just different enough in its design and functionality to stand out of its own accord. Like the other two weapons, you’ll find it right on the edge of the map, this time in the bottom-right room of the Crown of Towers area. With all three weapons in your possession, you can now fight in all kinds of unique ways and really make the Blasphemous II experience your own.