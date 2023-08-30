Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Eliminate the Doser Faction Walkthrough | Mission 13 Guide

Mission 13: Eliminate the Doser Faction of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon sees you taking a job from a new client. After battling your way through “Cinder” Carla’s forces in the previous level, Mission 12: Infiltrate Grid 086, she has decided to assist you in reaching the Intercontinental Cargo Cannon. Before she does that, however, she does ask for one thing. After a certain mercenary decided to destroy her defenses, the Doser faction known as the Junker Coyotes have now moved in on her territory. She wants you to eliminate them. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 13: Eliminate the Doser Faction for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

More Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Guides:

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Change Weapons, Colors, and More | AC Customization Explained | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – OS Tuning Explained | All OS Upgrades and Which To Unlock Early | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat the HC Helicopter Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Strider Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Juggernaut Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Sulla Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Balteus Boss Fight

Eliminate The Doser Faction Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The first thing we always want to touch on before diving into a mission is the build of your ACs as the parts and weapons you decide to use will define how you play and the amount of challenge certain enemies will provide. While you are coming off of a pretty hefty challenge in the Smart Sweeper found at the end of the last mission, Mission 13 is actually fairly easy and doesn’t though any challenging enemies at you and uses mostly basic drone and MT units that you have faced off against throughout the game. For this mission, you are fine just taking in whatever weapons and parts you feel comfortable using.

At the start of the mission, progress forward through a sliding gate and battle the Dozers that attack you in this arena. This wave of enemies will include a few basic MT Units, so it shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Once this first area is cleared out, boost up over the wall and you will receive 3 blue markers pointing you in the direction of the groups of Coyotes. Head to these 3 points and eliminate all the enemies there. Once again, these are simple MT Units and shouldn’t pose much of a threat since the trials and tribulations you’ve faced to get to this point are much more dangerous than a few grunts.

Once the last group of enemies is wiped out, Mission 13: Eliminate the Doser Faction will be completed!

There are no collectibles in Mission 13: Eliminate the Doser Faction.

This concludes the guide for Mission 13: Eliminate the Doser Faction. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 14: Ocean Crossing. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.