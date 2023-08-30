Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Ocean Crossing Walkthrough | Mission 14 Guide

Unlocked after completing Mission 13: Eliminate the Doser Faction, Mission 14: Ocean Crossing is the final level of Chapter 2 in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. After fulfilling your half of your deal, “Cinder” Carla is finally helping you reach the Intercontinental Cargo Launcher. The approach seems easy enough, but a few of the defense systems in the area might prove more deadly than you realize. With a dangerous boss awaiting at the end of the mission, it might be best to get a few tips on how to close out this short chapter. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 14: Ocean Crossing for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Ocean Crossing Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

While there is a bit of a prelude before reaching the encounter, the majority of Mission 14 is the Sea Spider boss fight. Because of this, I’m going to suggest you create your AC build around this difficult boss battle. Two SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannons on both of your Back Units and a 44-141 JVLN ALPHA Detonating Bazooka are great choices as they will provide great damage to both the Sea Spider’s health and the ACS stagger meter. The other Arm Unit I would suggest is the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker melee weapon to act as your high-powered damage dealer when you fill its ACS meter.

For the body, the main suggestion I would give you is to use the VP-424 Tetrapod Legs. These legs provide a higher weight limit, are able to absorb the recoil of your heavy explosives to maintain your momentum when moving and shooting, and most importantly, have a float mechanic that allows you to fly in the air when you jump in the air. Staying in the air and attacking the Sea Spider from the sky is the key to making this fight as painless as possible as it makes certain attacks either impossible or extremely difficult to reach you. Other legs can get you in the air and a good Generator with good EN Recharge can keep you in the air for a decent amount of time, but this Float feature makes this fight much easier by allowing you to stay in the air for a long time. Speaking of the Generator, I suggest using the VP-20D since it has a lot of EN Capacity, allowing you to stay in the air longer, and decent EN Recharge, allowing you to get your meter back quickly when you return to the ground to get Direct Hit damage after a stagger. Outside of these major suggestions, you can build the rest of your AC as you see it.

At mission start, go forward and take the elevator. Once at the top, you will walk outside to see lasers aiming down from the sky. If these lasers get a lock on you, they will fire an orbital strike on your head. Once you step outside, Assault Boost to the opening in the grated floor shown in the image below to get yourself some cover.

Drop down into the hole and follow the path towards the blue objective marker. As you reach the outside again, immediately look to the right to see two flying drones. Each one of them has a Bronze Combat Log.

Right underneath the two drones you just killed is a bridge that leads into a tunnel. Go into the tunnel to find two more drones, also carrying Bronze Combat Logs.

Follow this tunnel all the way to the end and then look left. You will find a wreckage with a Data Log sitting at the end of a platform.

Return to the bridge that the main mission marker is pointing you to. Before going across the bridge, look down and to the left to see another bridge. Follow this lower bridge all the way to the end to find the second and final Data Log.

Go across the bridge and fly up to the container yard. There are a few drones here that you will first need to clear out before you get to battle the boss. Make sure you use the Resupply at the right side of the arena before the boss fight begins.

Sea Spider Boss Fight

After clearing out the floating drones, Carla will tell you to get into one of the cargo containers. As you interact with it, however, the Sea Spider boss will drop down from the level above and crush your would-be travel vessel. The Sea Spider has a series of laser attacks from its main cannon at its center as well as a Coral-powered stomp attack. Your best bet when battling this boss is to get in the air and attack from above as it limits or straight up eliminates the effectiveness of many of its attacks.

Use your SONGBIRDS and JVLN to quickly build the ACS stagger meter. If all attacks hit from the two SONGBIRDS and the JVLN shot, the Sea Spider will go from an empty ACS meter to a full stagger. Once this happens, drop back to the ground and use your Pile Bunker to deal a healthy bit of Direct Hit damage. This attack will give you a chance to regain your EN for when you return to the air and will give all of your explosives time to reload. If timed correctly, you should be able to get a full volley of all of your explosives off before the Sea Spider gets out of its stun, dealing a lot of damage.

When the boss reaches around 50% health, it will enter its second phase which I dub the “blossoming flower.” The Sea Spider will take to the sky by outstretching its legs like the petals of a flower. While appearing threatening with its new look and a couple of new attacks, all you need to do is once again fly into the air, get above the machine, and then use the same strategy as before by shooting down on top of it.

Repeat this process of staggering and Pile Bunker and you will quickly defeat the Sea Spider. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to defeat the Sea Spider boss fight here.

Once the Sea Spider is defeated, Mission 14: Ocean Crossing and Chapter 2 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will be completed! This also unlocks the Ocean Crossing Achievement and Trophy.

MISSION REWARDS:

330,000 Credits (COAM)

New Arena Ranks and Combatants

NEST (PvP Multiplayer)

New Parts

This concludes the guide for Mission 14: Ocean Crossing. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 15: Steal the Survey Data. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.