Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Steal the Survey Data Walkthrough | Mission 15 Guide

Mission 15: Steal the Survey Data is the first mission in Chapter 3 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. After crossing the Alean Ocean in Mission 14: Ocean Crossing and reaching the Central Ice Field, the race between the corporations is on as they all attempt to find the location of the Coral Convergence and lay claim to the much sought-after Rubiconian resource. This is the first mission in a new area and contains several new threats, so allow me to help you through the snow-covered region. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 15: Steal the Survey Data for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Steal The Survey Data Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

How you build your AC is an important part of playing any mission in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. The parts and weapons you decide to bring in will shape your playstyle and can also be a defining factor in how you are able to battle against some of the game’s tougher foes. While taking in a hard-hitting weapon can be useful when dealing with enemies like the Tetrapod MT and the final Warship enemy that arrives at the end of the mission, you can feel free to pick a build that you are comfortable with since most of the enemies can be dealt with easily.

This job comes from Balam’s subsidiary, Dafeng. The Arquebus Group has already begun setting up beacons to scan areas for the Coral Convergence and you are tasked with stealing information that their beacons have gathered for this research. Upon starting the mission, 4 beacons will be marked across the area. Each of these blue markers has a few MT enemies that are easy to deal with. Head to each area, clear out the enemies, and interact with the beacon to get a Data Log of the information that the beacon has collected.

At the center of the first 3 markers is a giant crane holding a platform above the giant hole that the area is overlooking. Under this crane is where you can find a Tetrapod MT carrying a Silver Combat Log. This is an MT that you should be used to dealing with by now as you have faced many of them when going through the game’s first 2 Chapters.

After you steal the data from the fourth and final beacon, you will be attacked by a few MTs, including a Tetrapod. Once they are all destroyed, G6 Red will inform you of a group of MTs attempting to flee the area with some research data. Follow the blue marker to their landing zone and make sure to resupply before you get to the area. This area has several Transport Helicopters, MTs, and a Tetrapod but don’t worry about clearing the area because after around 15 seconds of starting the encounter, a Warship belonging to the Planetary Closure Administration will attack the area.

As the Warship flies overhead, it will deploy a number of PCA LCs, mechs that are more advanced than the MTs you’ve seen through a majority of your playthrough so far. One of these LCs will have a shield and quickly dash around trying to take you out while the others will sit up high on a nearby cliff, sniping at you. Once all the enemies are defeated, the Warship will return and deploy several drones. Clear out the drones and use the catapult found in the area to get up in the air and make your way to the bridge of the ship. Destroy the bridge to take down the entire Warship.

Once the PCA Warship is destroyed, Mission 15: Steal the Survey Data will be completed!

MISSION REWARDS:

100,000 Credits (COAM)

Bonus Credit Pay depending on the number of enemies eliminated

This concludes the guide for 15: Steal the Survey Data.