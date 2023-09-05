Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Attack the Refueling Base Walkthrough | Mission 16 Guide

Chapter 3 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has upped the stakes as all the factions really start to ramp up their plans. The Balam Corporations, the Arquebus Group, the Planetary Closure Administration, and the Rubicon Liberation Front have found themselves in the Central Ice Fields as the battle for Coral and control of Rubicon. Meanwhile, you are found in the middle, taking contract work for each and every one of them. After completing Mission 15: Steal the Survey Data and seeing the PCA fleet arrive, your first real mission in this war across the snow begins with Mission 16: Attack the Refueling Base. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 16: Attack the Refueling Base for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Attack The Refueling Base Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The Arquebus Group wants you to attack the Jorgen Refueling Base, controlled by the PCA. Your objective is to head to the center of the base and destroy the energy refinery plant to slow their fleet’s advances. Along the way, you can find fuel storage tanks, shown in the image below that will provide additional pay if destroyed.

You will start the mission on the outskirts of the refueling base with a blue objective marker pointing in through the front gate. Follow the marker and eliminate as many enemies as you want along the way. This early part has several weak enemies that shouldn’t pose too much of a threat to you at this point in the game’s story. At the end of this starting area is a PCA LC with a shield and Assault Rifle, similar to the one you battled at the end of the previous mission. While being a step up from the grunts up to this point, you should be able to take care of the LC with little issue.

Just past the area where you fight the LC is a bridge going over a frozen river. Hop down to the bridge but do not cross it. There are several collectibles in this area that you will want to get before continuing.

On the side of the bridge that you start on, look to the right and you will see another bridge higher up the icy cliffs. Under this bridge is an LC sniper carrying a Bronze Combat Log. Destroy the LC to collect the log.

Head back to the main bridge and go underneath it to find several more LCs. Up on an ice cliff is another LC sniper also carrying a Bronze Combat Log.

Now that you have all of the Combat Logs, you can continue towards the target. Make your way up the ice cliff and finally make your way across the bridge. Jump up to the next ice cliff and Resupply before progressing over the wall into the central refueling area. Head to the dome of the facility and use a catapult to make your way through the hole in the dome to find the core. Destroy the core to complete the objective.

The AC Pilot Duo

After destroying the core of the refinery plant, PCA ACs will arrive with the objective of eliminating you. These two are PCA Special Forces and work in tandem to cover each other’s weaknesses. PCA SP 2nd Lieutenant will get in close with a powerful laser blade that they can stab you with before slamming you to the ground along with a fast-firing Assault Rifle. The PCA SP Chief Sergeant 1st Class has the same speed as their partner but uses weapons that focus on staying at range from your AC. They use multiple Missile Launchers for their Back Units, both firing explosive and plasma missiles while also having a plasma rifle that can snipe you from long distances.

The 2nd Lieutenant will do everything they can to get in close and overwell you with their powerful strikes at a quick speed while the Chief Sergeant 1st Class will stay away as much as possible and take long-distance shots. While they both work together and have strong weapons, their battle style isn’t too aggressive, so you should be able to divide and conquer the two PCA ACs.

The main strategy here is to focus on the 2nd Lieutenant and put a lot of pressure on them before they get the chance to attack. All of the attacks from the Chief Sergeant 1st Class will give you a notification of a flashing red icon either in the direction that they are coming from if the AC is off-screen or with a red box around the weapon that is about to fire, all of which also come with a sound cue. Keep the pressure on the 2nd Lieutenant and be aware when the cues go off to avoid incoming damage from their partner. Since they are piloting lighter ACs, they don’t have too much health, so focus on staggering them by building up their ACS meter and then use a heavy-hitting weapon like the SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannon or a PPB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker to deal a hefty amount of damage.

If done correctly, these ACs can be stunned and destroyed very quickly. Once the 2nd Lieutenant is destroyed, turn your attention to the Chief Sergeant 1st Class. Get in close and smother this AC since their focus main goal is to stay far away. Without their partner, you should be able to make quick work of this AC as well.

Once both PCA SP pilots are defeated, Mission 16: Attack the Refueling Base will be completed!

MISSION REWARDS:

240,000 Credits (COAM)

Bonus Credit Pay depending on the number of enemies eliminated and fuel containers destroyed

This concludes the guide for Mission 16: Attack the Refueling Base. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 17: Eliminate V.VII. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.