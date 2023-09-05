Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Eliminate V.VII Walkthrough | Mission 17 Guide

While being a good mercenary for the many corporations found throughout Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, there are a few missions that see you offering your services to the Rubicon Libration Front as they attempt to defend their planet from those who would use its Coral for their own gain. Mission 17: Eliminate V.VII, unlocked after completing Mission 15: Steal the Survey Data alongside Mission 16: Attack the Refueling Base, is one of these missions. Ayre comes to you with a request from the RLF. After taking the Wall from them back in Mission 8: Operation Wallclimber, they now want your help to prepare their plan to retake the key foothold. Your job isn’t to take the Wall itself but to soften the defenses. This is done by assassinating the Vesper pilot stationed here: V.VII Swinburne. This is the first mission that actually gives you a choice during it that changes how the level unfolds, so allow me to explain how all of this works. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 17: Eliminate V.VII for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Eliminate V.VII Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

While builds are very important in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, this isn’t a mission that will require you to do in-depth with a single optimal build to succeed. Due to the stealth present at the start of the level, a lighter build and a high EN Capacity Generator can be useful. Also since the two main targets you will fight are AC pilots. two SG-027 ZIMMERMAN shotguns could be very useful in building their ACS stagger meter with a strong melee weapon attached to your shoulders thanks to the Weapon OS Upgrade being useful to switch to in order to do big damage when the enemy is stunned. Besides these suggestions, this mission really allows you the freedom to go in any way you want.

You will need to make your way across the city in front of the Wall to reach the base where V.VII Swinburne is believed to be stationed. If you are seen by the Surveillance MTs, you will immediately fail the mission. So, you will want to take a path that has only a few Surveillance MTs that can be destroyed before you are detected. If an MT’s camera is looking at you, you will get an “ALERT” notification on the left side of the screen and will need to either destroy the MT or get out of its line of sight.

The best path I found was to go all the way to the left of the area from the start of the mission and head to the wall circled in the image below. This area only has two MTs on top of it that you can destroy quickly without alerting any other guards. This wall will take you all the way to the base that you need to reach.

Down a road near your objective is an MT staging area with a Tetrapod stationed there. This Tetrapod is not a Surveillance MT and carries a Silver Combat Log, so draw its attention to you and destroy it to get this collectible.

Fighting Swinburne Or Rokumonsen

When you reach the base, you won’t find Swinburne but you will notice a series of explosions going off in the distance past the wall that you used to reach the base. Head out of the city and go across the river to find Swinburne. He uses an EARSHOT Grenade Cannon and a VP-61PS Puse Shield on its Back Unit as well as a VP-67EB Stun Buton and HML-G2/P19/LT-04 Missile Launcher as his Arm weapons With his Tetrapod legs, he will quickly fly around the arena, firing his explosive weapons and using his shield to protect himself from your attacks. When he gets close to you, he will unleash a flurry of attacks with his stun baton. Your best chance to deal damage to him is to dodge his stun button attacks and unleash some high-impact attacks like a shotgun blast and/or a SONGBIRDS barrage to quickly build his ACS stun meter. When Swinburne is stunned, quickly hit him with as much damage as possible, especially if you brought something like a Plasma Blade or the Pile Bunker. He does have a decent amount of health, so be ready to repeat this process.

After doing enough damage to Swinburne, he will through his weapons to the ground and ask you for mercy. He tells you that he is able to pay you double what the RLF is offering him if you just let him go. You will receive a prompt to either “ACCEPT” or “REFUSE” his proposal. If you refuse, you will begin to fight Swinburne again. Eliminate him to receive a Gold Combat Log.

If you accept Swinburne’s offer, he will leave before an RLF AC Pilot named Rokumonsen who is here to eliminate you after you broke your oath to the group. He has a 44-143 HMMR and an MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR Burst Assault Rifle that he can switch between in his Left Arm and Back Units as well as a SG-026 HALDEMAN Shotgun and 45-091 JVLN BETA Detonating Missile Launcher on the rightside. He has a light and quick-moving AC so you will need to make sure that you are able to get in close and smother his speed to quickly build a stun. Because of his speed, he has fairly low health, so a good stun and a powerful weapon can make quick work of the AC. Rokumonsen also has a Gold Combat Log, so to get all of the logs in this mission, you will need to replay it and select the opposite option than you did previously.

When you defeat either Swinburne Or Rokumonsen, Mission 17: Eliminate V.VII will be completed!

MISSION REWARDS:

200,000 Credits (COAM)

