Rumor: Final Fantasy IX and X Remakes Are Both Running Late

We have new rumors from TheRealImAHeroToo about two long anticipated Final Fantasy remakes. If you’ve been waiting on the remakes of Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy X, you need to know about this.

Credit: Square Enix

As he posted on Reddit:

“-FF9 remake WAS summer 2024, not sure about that anymore, game needs some polishing, that’s about it

-X remake/X3 has a skeleton crew, it is NOT making it’s anniversary.”

There has been no indication that Square Enix is having any development issues when it comes to the remakes of Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy X. We do know Final Fantasy VII Remake has been a huge success for the company, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth seems set to continue that momentum.

Of course, this is part of a broader project by Square Enix to make modern ports and remakes of their classic Final Fantasy games. The company did cycle to make these remakes and ports every couple of years. This time, however, Square Enix went deeper into the well and did rereleases of the less popular and less known Final Fantasy games.

Notably, Final Fantasy VIII saw a full remaster in 2019, six years after the original game was released on Steam. Prior to this, it seemed like the company had lost interest in the game completely.

This time, it does seem like Square Enix had spread themselves too thin. We do know that they put the lion’s share of their resources for Final Fantasy XVI. That was definitely the right decision, as not only was this game a major release for the company, but because they could not afford to have a delay for this project.

But now that Final Fantasy XVI has released, Square Enix has to deal with the fallout. According to TheRealImAHeroToo, Final Fantasy IX needs polishing. That suggests that the development on that game should have been done by now, and it could be close to ending if not for the lack of polish. This delay will lead to the Final Fantasy IX remake being a better game for it, but it’s disappointing to hear it has had this setback.

But for Final Fantasy X, the claim that it’s being worked on by a skeleton crew is considerably more serious. It’s possible that Square Enix didn’t manage all these projects very well. One may keep in mind that while these games were in the middle of development, they also greenlit projects like Babylon’s Fall and Balan Wonderworld.

Many fans were certainly confused as to why Square Enix failed to get these games together, but this seems to be what has mainly been behind it. If this is what happened, it will likely take some time before they get these projects back on track. But I think we can all agree, that it will ultimately be better if Square Enix doesn’t rush, and makes sure these are all done right.