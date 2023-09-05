Starfield: How To Complete ‘A Tree Grows In New Atlantis’ | Quest Walkthrough

Starfield's New Atlantis is a beautiful place, but it's also one that has a serious tree problem...apparently.

Many quests in Starfield can be found simply by walking around. Hushed whispers and overheard conversations often act as leads to new activities, and these activities are almost always worth doing. Whilst on New Atlantis you will hear rumblings about trees and a man called Kelton.

New Atlantis is the shining beacon of the UC, so any threat to its continued prosperity should be seen as a problem to be solved immediately. It turns out a rather large tree could be causing havoc, and only you can save the day, apparently. This guide will walk you through how to complete the ‘A Tree Grows In New Atlantis’ quest.

How To Start ‘A Tree Grows In New Atlantis’

To start the quest you can either wander around the Commercial District in New Atlantis until you hear a rumour that triggers your Journal to mark an Activity relating to a scientist near a tree, or, you could just head to the Commercial District and look for a scientist intensely staring at a large tree.

Once you find Kelton, he will inform you that he has some concerns about this particular tree and that he has placed Bio-Sensors around New Atlantis to monitor its activity. He wants you to collect them so he can view the data gathered. It’s a simple fetch quest with a spanner thrown in later on for good measure.

Finding The Bio-Sensors

Thankfully, the Bio-Sensors are incredibly easy to find. They look like white eggs on sticks and they stick out like a sore thumb in the verdant scenery they are in. To find them, use your Hand Scanner and follow the trail. You could also just use your HUD’s waypoints to get to them.

You will find two of them without any bother this way, however, the final Bio-Sensor requires a bit of extra work to get a hold of. Turns out a boy called Jordan has been a bit of a tinker.

A Spanner In The Works

Jordan is a child who found the final Bio-sensor and decided to take it to Wen Tseng, a UCSEC Officer. Make your way to Wen Tseng and she will admit she bought the sensor to help Jordan out. However, she wants you to reimburse her for her investment. If, like us, you find the concept abhorrent, you can simply sneak into the back room and steal it. If you are an honest citizen, just buy it off her.

We tried killing Wen Tseng and the officer guarding the building but she couldn’t be killed. Murder hobos, we are sorry for your loss.

Reward

With the sensors in hand, head back to Kelton. Kelton is distraught with his findings and tells you that he has to tell his supervisors. This concludes the quest, but rest assured, Kelton will need some more help later on. In the meantime enjoy your reward of:

2000 Credits

100 EXP

